sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,24 Euro		+0,16
+1,44 %
WKN: A116TF ISIN: GB00BLWDVP51 Ticker-Symbol: 17F 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FDM GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FDM GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FDM GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
FDM GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FDM GROUP HOLDINGS PLC11,24+1,44 %