(WebFG News) - FDM said first-quarter trading was in line with expectations as the IT services and recruitment company shifted towards higher-margin business. The FTSE 250 company said group revenue fell 1% in the three months to the end of March but was up 3% excluding currency swings. Revenue from FDM's Mountie programme, which supplies banks and other companies with direct IT support, rose 13%, or 17% at constant currency. Mountie is FDM's flagship project for moving into more profitable ...

