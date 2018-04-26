(WebFG News) - KAZ Minerals posted its first quarter production report on Thursday, with copper production rising 3% to 67.3 kt quarter-on-quarter, which the company said was supported by higher output at Bozshakol and Aktogay sulphide. The FTSE 250 firm said it was on track to achieve its 2018 production guidance for all metals. At Bozshakol, it saw a 20% increase in copper production quarter-on-quarter to 26.9 kt for the three months to 31 March, supported by a 10% growth in ore throughput and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...