(WebFG News) - Elementis has made a good start to the year, it told shareholders on Thursday, adding that it remained confident of making further financial and strategic progress in 2018. The FTSE 250 speciality chemicals company, which was holding its annual general meeting, sai that in personal care its hectorite-based products for the cosmetics market continued to experience growth across new product categories and geographies. Performance in antiperspirant active ingredients also improved, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...