(WebFG News) - FTSE 250 insurer Hastings Group was under the cosh on Thursday as it said bad weather pushed up claims costs in the first quarter and reported a slowdown in gross written premium growth. In the quarter to the end of March 2018, gross written premiums were up 5% to £226m, while live customer policies rose 10% on the year to 2.67m and the company's market share of UK private car insurance rose to 7.4% from 6.7% as at 31 March 2017. Net revenue increased 12% in the three months to ...

