Company Forecasts Net Income for Fiscal 2018 to Rise to JPY64.5 Billion

OMRON Corporation (TOKYO:6645) today announced its consolidated operating results for fiscal 2017, ended March 31, 2018.

Companywide growth in the core Industrial Automation and Healthcare businesses resulted in net sales rising 8.3% from a year earlier, to JPY860.0 billion. Gross profit increased 14.7%, to JPY357.7 billion, operating income advanced 27.1%, to JPY85.9 billion, and net income attributable to shareholders jumped 37.3%, to JPY63.2 billion, a record for the Company. Gross profit was also a record, with the gross profit margin gaining 2.3 percentage points, to 41.6%.

Driven by growing worldwide demand for more labor-saving automation and high technology automation solutions in the manufacturing sector, sales at OMRON's mainstay Industrial Automation Business rose 23%. Demand was brisk across all the company's key focus sectors-automobile, digital devices, food processing and social infrastructure. Growth was particularly strong in such digital device areas as smartphones and semiconductors.

For fiscal 2018, the company expects net sales to rise 4.7%, to JPY900.0 billion, gross profit to increase 6.9%, to JPY382.5 billion, operating income to rise 8.3%, to JPY93.0 billion, and net income attributable to shareholders to advance 2.1%, to JPY64.5 billion. All these figures would be new highs. The Industrial Automation Business should again drive gains on the strength of automation demand in the digital devices and automobile sectors. The company also stands to benefit from progress in the Healthcare Business, reflecting a rising number of hypertension patients worldwide and greater opportunities from expansion in the healthcare data market. Management plans to lift dividends per share for the year by JPY16.0, to a record JPY92.0.

Yoshihito Yamada, President and CEO, commented that, "In fiscal 2017, we got off to a solid start with VG 2.01, our new medium-term management plan. We are well placed to reach the goals of that initiative. We will invest extensively in fiscal 2018 to accelerate earnings growth in fiscal 2018 and ensure that we continue to expand toward and beyond 2020."

Financial Highlights (Billions of yen) Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2017 Change Net sales 794.2 860.0 8.3% Gross profit

(Gross profit margin) 311.8

(39.3%) 357.7

(41.6%) 14.7%

(2.3 percentage points) Operating income

(Operating income margin) 67.6

(8.5%) 85.9

(10.0%) 27.1%

(1.5 percentage point) Net income attributable to

shareholders 46.0 63.2 37.3% Yen to U.S. dollar rate 108.9 111.2 2.3 Yen to euro rate 119.4 129.4 10.0

Fiscal 2018 Forecasts Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2018

forecasts Change Net sales 860.0 900.0 4.7% Gross profit

(Gross profit margin) 357.7

(41.6%) 382.5

(42.5%) 6.9%

(0.9 percentage point) Operating income

(Operating income margin) 85.9

(10.0%) 93.0

(10.3%) 8.3%

(0.3 percentage point) Net income attributable to

shareholders 63.2 64.5 2.1% Yen to U.S. dollar rate 111.2 107.0 -4.2 Yen to euro rate 129.4 131.0 1.6

About OMRON Corporation

OMRON Corporation is a global leader in the field of automation based on its core technology of "Sensing Control Think." OMRON's business fields cover a broad spectrum, ranging from industrial automation and electronic components to automotive electronic components, social infrastructure systems, healthcare, and environmental solutions. Established in 1933, OMRON has about 36,000 employees worldwide, working to provide products and services in 117 countries and regions. In the field of industrial automation, OMRON supports manufacturing innovation by providing advanced automation technologies and products, as well as through extensive customer support, in order to help create a better society. For more information, visit OMRON's website: http://www.omron.com/

