Lily & Piper Limited Lily & Piper Limited: Small Cap Awards 2018 NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCEMENT 26-Apr-2018 / 10:00 GMT/BST *Press Release: London, UK* *26 April 2018* *Small Cap Awards* *Small Cap Awards 2018 NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCEMENT* The Small Cap Awards is a once-a-year opportunity to recognise outstanding achievement focused on smaller quoted companies. The Awards ceremony, which this year will take place on 14 June at the Montcalm Hotel in Central London, shines a light on the best companies and participants in the small and micro-cap community (sub GBP100m market capitalisation) across ten categories. Since it started in mid-2012, the Small Cap Club has successfully enabled leaders and participants in the micro-cap sector to regularly meet together, based on the premise that meeting people builds trust and creates new areas of thinking and opportunity and the regular networking events have gone from strength to strength. This year the Small Cap Awards is delighted to have secured headline sponsorship for a fourth year from Nex Exchange (formerly ISDX), a London based stock exchange providing UK and international companies with access to European capital through a range of fully listed and growth markets. In addition, the event is co-sponsored by the highly respected commercial law firm Hamlins LLP; the Top 15 national audit and accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young; global leader in all aspects of digital corporate communications EQS Group; and the first new provider of CREST registry services in over 20 years, Avenir Registrars. This year the Impact Company of the Year award is sponsored by the Impact Investment Network. The awards are organised by London event and network agency Lily & Piper. The nominations have been selected by a judging panel comprised of leaders in the Small Cap sector and is Chaired by Claire Noyce, Managing Partner at Hybridan LLP. *IPO of the Year* Alpha FX Group Appscatter Group Boku Keystone Law Group PLC K3 Capital Group Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd Ramsdens Holdings Xpediator *Company of the Year* Bilby Bioventix Faron Pharmaceuticals Frontier Developments LoopUp Group Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company TMT Investments Water Intelligence Wey Education ZOO Digital Group *NEX Exchange Company of the Year* Chapel Down Crossword Cyber Security Field Systems Designs KR1 National Milk Records Sandal Thwaites Walls & Futures *Executive Director of the Year* Zillah Byng-Thorne (CEO) and Penny Ladkin-Brand (CFO) - Future plc Dr. Stuart Green, CEO - Zoo Digital Group PLC Chris Gurry, Group Managing Director - CML MicroSystems PLC Tom Ilube, CEO - Crossword Cybersecurity PLC Dr Markku Jalkanen, CEO - Faron Pharmaceuticals Bobby Kalar, CEO - Yu Group PLC Dr. James Millen, CEO - Physiomics PLC Ian Simm, CEO - Impax Asset Management Group PLC Frazer Thompson, CEO - Chapel Down Group PLC Andrew Wass, CEO - Gear4Music Holdings PLC *Impact Company of the Year* *Sponsored by Impact Investment Network* Ashley House HaloSource Walls & Future *Fintech Company of the Year* FairFX Group FreeAgent Holdings Proactis Holdings ULS Technology *Transaction of the Year * Proactis Holdings PLC - Acquisition of Perfect Commerce Work Group PLC / Gordon Dadds Group PLC - Reverse takeover Atlantis Resources Limited - Uksmouth power stations deal (SUSPENDED) Frontier IP Group PLC - Transactions FairFX Group PLC - Acquisition of CardOne 7digital Group PLC - Acquisition of 24-7 Impax Asset Management Group PLC - Acquisition of Pax World Management LLC *Analyst of the Year* Vadim Alexandre, Head of Research - Northland Capital Partners Kevin Ashton, TMT Analyst - Cantor Fitzgerald Eric Burns, Deputy Head of Institutional Research - WH Ireland Limited David Johnson, Research Director - Allenby Capital Limited Rob Sanders, Head of Growth Companies Research - Stockdale Securities Limited Simon Strong, Head of Research Growth Companies - Cenkos Securities PLC *Journalist of the Year* Smit Berry - Small Company Sharewatch Joanne Hart - Midas Jamie Nimmo - Mail on Sunday Paul Scott - Stockopedia Mark Shapland - Evening Standard Merryn Somerset Webb - Financial Times Simon Thompson - Investors Chronicle *Fund Manager of the Year* Daniel Nickols - Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies James Thorne - Threadneedle UK Smaller Companies Nick Williamson - Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies James Zimmerman - Jupiter UK Smaller Companies *Microcap Fund Manager of the Year* Guy Feld - Cannaccord (Hargreave Hale Limited) David Horner - Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC Judith MacKenzie - Downing LLP Katie Potts - Herald Investment Management Gervais Williams - Miton Group PLC *Lifetime Achievement Award* To be announced on the evening *Special Services to Small Caps* To be announced on the evening. *The winners in each category will be announced on Thursday 14th June at a black tie event held at The Montcalm Hotel, Marble Arch, 2, Wallenberg Place, Marylebone, London, W1H* *7TN and will celebrate success for UK listed Small Caps. * Peter Dickson, a British voice-over artist best known as the voice of E4, and the brand voice of The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent, will return for the sixth year to host the event. This year's Keynote Speaker will be Gerald Ratner, a British household name and a well-known businessman. He is also a name associated with one of the business world's largest falls from grace. Gerald Ratner took over as CEO of the family jewellery chain in the mid 80s, becoming one of Britain's best known businessmen. He transformed it from 130 stores with sales of GBP13m, to a public company with 2,500 stores and sales of over GBP1.2bn. By 1990, Ratner's was the world's largest jewellery retailer with profits in excess of GBP120m. The event will be attended by institutions, fund managers, brokers, company directors, entrepreneurs and advisors, creating a chance for all attendees to network with those who have shown exceptional growth and performance in the small cap environment over the last year. The nominations have been selected by a judging panel comprised of leaders in the Small Cap sector and is Chaired by Claire Noyce, Managing Partner at Hybridan LLP. *The judging panel consists of:* *(Chair) Claire Noyce *Managing Partner and Chief Executive at Hybridan *Andy Edmond* CEO at Equity Development *Dale Bellis* Investment Manager on the private equity and AIM investment team at Maven Capital Partners *David Coffman* Corporate Finance Director at Cairn Financial Advisers *Gervais Williams* Managing Director at Miton Group plc *Miles Nolan* Associate Director at IFC Advisory *Richard Gill* Head of Research at Align Research *-ends-* *Notes to Editors* The sixth annual Small Cap Awards will take place from 18.30 on Thursday 14 June 2018 at The Montcalm Hotel in Marble Arch, London. A standard table for 10 is priced at GBP1500+VAT to include a champagne reception, three course dinner and wine. *Individual tickets are available for GBP200 +VAT* www.smallcapawards.com www.smallcapnetwork.co.uk lilyandpiper.com [1] Twitter @sce_club smallcapawards For more information contact: Sponsorship and tables: megan@lilyandpiper.com Other queries: lou@lilyandpiper.com *About the Sponsors:* *About NEX Exchange* NEX Exchange helps companies reach investors and raise capital. Whether choosing to offer equity or debt products, once admitted onto our stock exchange, small and medium-sized companies have easier access to investors. Admission is straightforward and we fully support the transition to a public market environment. For the small and the ambitious, NEX Exchange is more than a source of capital - we are the platform for growth. And for investors, we offer simple access to a diverse range of dynamic companies. NEX Exchange is a NEX Group business. For more information, go to www.nexexchange.com [2] *About EQS Group* EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Digital Investor Relations. More than 8,000 companies worldwide trust EQS's products and services to securely, efficiently, and simultaneously fulfil complex national and international information obligations to the global investment community. EQS has a unique portfolio of digital solutions. From the distribution of regulatory news (an FCA-approved Primary Information Provider), to insider list management and digital IR services. These include IR and corporate websites, stock charts and news feeds, online financial and sustainability reports and corporate audio and video webcasts. *For more information, go to* www.eqs.co.uk [3] *About Hamlins LLP* Hamlins LLP is a commercial law firm renowned for its industry expertise, entrepreneurial approach, and quality lawyers who are recognised leaders in their fields. We have deep market knowledge of the media, digital, real estate, sport, retail and leisure industries. *For more information, go to* www.hamlins.co.uk [4] *About UHY Hacker Young* The UHY Hacker Young Group is one of the UK's Top 15 accountancy networks with more than 100 partners and 590 professional staff working from 27 locations around the country. The offices within the Group provide a wide range of audit, accounting and tax services, with a reputation for integrity and reliability within the financial community, and particularly with London's Stock Markets. UHY Hacker Young are ranked 12th in the ARL Corporate Advisers Rankings Guide amongst other UK audit firms for advising London Stock Exchange listed companies. UHY Hacker Young is a founder member of the UHY International network with 320 offices across 92, with representation in all major financial centres. *For more information, go to* www.uhy-uk.com [5] *About Avenir Registrars* Avenir Registrars Ltd is a provider of CREST registry services. Avenir's

