The solar mounting systems maker's U.S. division has filed for bankruptcy, one month after the German parent company filed for insolvency. Mounting system maker Schletter's U.S. company voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 24. The company reports between US$10 million and $50 million in both liabilities and assets, with debts owed to over 300 creditors. It is not clear exactly what led to the filing, however there are many possible factors. The recent imposition of tariffs on imported steel and aluminum has put racking, mounting and tracking systems suppliers which manufacture ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...