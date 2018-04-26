Meyer Burger Technology Ltd has secured a CHF 16million (US$16.3 million) order from an unidentified Asian customer for its MAiA and FABiA cell coating equipment. It is the first industrial order for the latter platform, says the company.The Swiss equipment provider has secured yet another big order from a "major" customer. While it declined to say who it is, a spokesperson did tell pv magazine who it is not: Korea's Hanwha Q Cells. The order is for Meyer Burger's MAiA 4.1 and FABiA 4.1 platforms, which are both said to deliver a throughput of 4,800 wafers per hour for the mass production of ...

