HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: 2017 FY IFRS Results - Correction 26-Apr-2018 / 11:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The issuer advises that the following replaces the HMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & SYSTEMS GROUP PLC "HMS Group: 2017 FY IFRS Results" announcement released at 16:40 GMT on April 24, 2018. There was a misprint in the export contracts' value, and it has now been corrected to US$ 13.5 million (prev. US$ 15.5 mn). ?All other details remain unchanged. The full corrected version is shown below HMS Group announces management statement and financial highlights for FY 2017 Moscow, Russia - April 24, 2018 - HMS Group Plc (the "Group") (LSE: HMSG), the leading pump, oil & gas equipment and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces its financial results for twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Financial highlights FY 2017: ? Revenue: Rub 44.4 bn (+7% yoy) ? EBITDA[1]: Rub 6.8 bn (+7% yoy), EBITDA margin 15.4% ? Operating profit: Rub 4.6 bn (+26% yoy), operating margin up to 10.3% ? Profit for the period: Rub 2. 1 bn (+73% yoy), net income margin 4.7% ? Total debt: Rub 16.0 bn (-2% yoy) ? Net debt: Rub 11.4 bn (-14% yoy) ? Net debt-to-EBITDA LTM ratio: 1.7x Operational highlights FY 2017: ? Backlog: Rub 44.2 bn (+84% yoy) ? Order intake: Rub 65.5 bn (+61% yoy) OPERATING REVIEW BACKLOG & ORDER INTAKE Backlog grew to Rub 44.2 billion (+84% yoy). All the four business segments demonstrated growth, but the main driver was the oil & gas equipment and projects business segment (OGEP). The significant growth in all segments was fully due to a number of large integrated contracts signed and executed in the reporting period. Backlog, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Industrial pumps 14,467 10,317 40% Oil & Gas equipment and projects 20,180 9,524 112% Compressors 5,186 3,476 49% Construction 4,323 719 502% Total 44,155 24,035 84% Order intake[2] also hit a record high and reached Rub 65.5 billion (+61% yoy). All four business segments of HMS contributed to this growth, especially the oil and gas equipment and projects segment. The main driver was an outstanding growth of the portfolio of large contracts. However, recurring business also demonstrated growth, of 3% yoy. Order intake, 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy 2017 4Q 2016 4Q Change Rub mn qoq Industrial 20,983 15,997 31% 8,762 5,127 71% pumps Oil & gas 32,496 18,684 74% 4,025 2,752 46% equipment Compressors 7,202 5,172 39% 1,268 587 116% Construction 4,818 771 525% 462 525 -12% Total 65,499 40,624 61% 14,516 8,991 61% Note to HMS' Backlog and Order intake: The contract to deliver oil & gas equipment for reconstruction of a gas processing plant, signed in 2Q 2017 (Rub 23.3. bn) is still subject to uncertainty. The company hasn't received any advance payments, and even hasn't started any work. HMS isn't certain that the execution of this project will start in the nearest future. The company doesn't include the contract its Backlog and Order intake. GROUP PERFORMANCE Revenue increased by 7% yoy and amounted to Rub 44.4 billion. The OGEP and the industrial pumps business segments contributed to this growth the most. EBITDA was up by 7% yoy to Rub 6.8 billion. Robust results of the compressors segment were the major driver of the company's EBITDA growth. Rub bn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change 2017 4Q 2016 Change qoq yoy 4Q Revenue 44,422 41,582 7% 13,011 11,266 15% EBITDA 6,839 6,369 7% 1,852 1,681 10% EBITDA 15.4% 15.3% 14.2% 14.9% margin In terms of contracts' type, revenue from recurring business grew by 7% yoy, wherein machine-building product sales increased by 8% yoy. Large projects' revenue advanced 5% yoy. EBITDA from recurring business grew 2% yoy and large contracts jumped by 15% yoy. All that led to an EBITDA margin increase to 15.4% from 15.3% last year. Cost of sales, 2017 2016 FY Change Share of Share of Rub mn FY yoy 2017 FY 2016 FY revenue revenue Cost of sales 32,536 30,799 6% 73.2% 74.1% Materials and 22,036 20,172 9% 49.6% 48.5% components Labour costs 5,116 4,627 11% 11.5% 11.1% Construction and 1,365 2,173 -37% 3.1% 5.2% design and engineering services of subcontractors Depreciation and 1,307 1,340 -2% 2.9% 3.2% amortization Others 2,711 2,487 9% 6.1% 6.0% Cost of sales grew by 6% yoy to Rub 32.5 billion almost completely due to an increase in materials and components (+9% yoy) and labour costs (+11% yoy). However, the cost of sales as a percentage of revenue decreased to 73%. The lagging growth of costs led to an expansion in gross margin (2017: 26.8% vs 25.9% in 2016). Rub mn 2017 2016 FY Change Share of Share of FY yoy 2017 FY 2016 FY revenue revenue Distribution and 1,785 1,700 5% 4.0% 4.1% transportation General and 4,999 4,523 11% 11.3% 10.9% administrative SG&A expenses 6,784 6,223 9% 15.3% 15.0% Other operating 547 548 0% 1.2% 1.3% expenses Operating 7,331 6,771 8% 16.5% 16.3% expenses ex. Cost of sales Finance costs 1,775 1,905 -7% 4.0% 4.6% SG&A expenses[3] increased by 9% yoy, and as a share of revenue grew to 15.3% from 15.0%. Operating expenses excl. cost of sales grew by 8% yoy. As a share of revenue they also increased, to 16.5%. The main reason was an increase in labour costs due to the budgeted growth in wages. Distribution and transportation expenses grew by 5% yoy to Rub 1.8 billion. The main reason was a growth of labour costs and transportation expenses. As a share of revenue, distribution and transportation expenses stayed almost unchanged at 4%. General and administrative expenses grew by 11% yoy to Rub 5.0 billion due to labour costs' increase (+9% yoy). As a share of revenue, general and administrative expenses grew to 11.3% from 10.9%. Operating profit grew by 26% yoy to Rub 4.6 billion from Rub 3.6 billion. Operating margin increased to 10.3% from 8.7%. Finance costs, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy Finance costs 1,775 1,905 -7% Interest expenses 1,725 2,009 -14% Fees for early repayment of loans 48 - Na Finance lease expenses 2 1 85% Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net 1 (105) -100% Interest rate, average 9.8% 12.2% Interest rate Rub, average 9.9% 12.4% Finance costs decreased by 7% yoy. The main factor was lower interest expenses (-14% yoy) due to lower interest rates as a result of debt portfolio refinancing. Within a one-year period, average rates decreased from 12.2% p.a. to 9.8% p.a. Profit for the year increased 73% yoy to Rub 2.1 billion from Rub 1.2 billion. BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE Industrial pumps[i] The industrial pumps business segment's revenue increased by 5% yoy to Rub 17.5 billion from Rub 16.7 billion. EBITDA grew by 13% yoy to Rub 3.1 billion. EBITDA margin was up to 18.0% which is within the range of the pumps' "upper" profitability level. Industrial 2017 FY 2016 FY Change yoy 2017 4Q 2016 4Q 2017 FY pumps, Rub mn Revenue 17,488 16,720 5% 5,141 4,942 4% EBITDA 3,148 2,791 13% 1,034 1,073 -4% EBITDA margin 18.0% 16.7% 20.1% 21.7% Oil & Gas equipment and projects (OGEP)[ii] The OGEP business segment's revenue advanced 28% yoy to Rub 21.5 billion from Rub 16.8 billion based on an impressive growth of both recurring business and large projects. However, the segment's EBITDA was down 12% yoy to Rub 2.6 billion due to lower EBITDA, generated also by recurring business and large contracts, as well. EBITDA margin declined to 12.0% on the back of a fall in yields of products sold in the reporting period. OGEP, Rub mn 2017 FY 2016 FY Change 2017 4Q 2016 Change qoq yoy 4Q Revenue 21,536 16,767 28% 6,499 4,790 36% EBITDA 2,592 2,961 -12% 1,132 975 16% EBITDA 12.0% 17.7% 17.4% 20.3% margin Compressors[iii] Revenue demonstrated the growth of 5% yoy to Rub 9.1 billion. EBITDA almost doubled from Rub 619 million to Rub 1.1 billion in FY 2017. This impressive growth was due to an enhanced tender & large project management and a number of middle-size projects executed in 2H 2017. EBITDA margin increased to 12.5%. Compressors, 2017 FY 2016 FY Change 2017 4Q 2016 4Q Change Rub mn yoy qoq Revenue 9,130 8,700 5% 2,481 2,027 22% EBITDA 1,143 619 85% 47 (37) na EBITDA margin 12.5% 7.1% 1.9% -1.8% Construction[iv]

