SOPHiA AI Reaches Key Milestone by Helping to Better Diagnose 200,000 Patients Worldwide

Already Deployed in Over 430 Hospitals Across 60 Countries SOPHiA Analyzes Today 1 Patient Every 5 Minutes

SOPHiA GENETICS, global leader in Data-Driven Medicine, announced today that its technology for clinical genomics, SOPHiA artificial intelligence, has reached a key milestone in helping better diagnose 200,000 patients.

Adopted by over 430 hospitals across 60 countries, SOPHiA AI has proven to be a robust and standardized decision support technology for clinicians. SOPHiA is the first AI to analyze over 200,000 patients' genomic profiles around the world. This illustrates the rapid adoption of this technology which is trusted by clinicians to support their clinical decisions.

The recent use of digital technology in healthcare is creating a new world of opportunity to help better diagnose and treat patients. The development of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), in particular, promises to enhance patient care for patients suffering from hereditary diseases and cancer. Six percent of the global population is affected by a hereditary disease and it is expected that one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in the coming years. In both cases, clinical genomic analysis through NGS help to pinpoint the molecular origin driving the disease and to tackle the cause of such disease rather than act on its consequences.

Genomic data analysis and interpretation are extremely complex and presents significant challenges to be implemented in clinical practice. SOPHiA AI handles this complexity making data relevant and helping clinicians to quickly adopt clinical genomics.

The company and its technology are recognized for its innovative approach and impact on people's lives. SOPHiA GENETICS was listed by the MIT Technology Review among the 50 Smartest Companies worldwide and more recently in Fast Company's Top 10 Most Innovative Biotech Companies.

"When we launched SOPHiA GENETICS, we had a simple but ambitious objective, to build something that would help better diagnose and treat the maximum number of patients. We are thrilled by how rapidly SOPHiA is being adopted around the world. This illustrates the trust the healthcare industry has in our technology, and the need for a standardized approach in clinical genomics."

- Jurgi Camblong (CEO & CO-Founder of SOPHiA GENETICS)

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS: global leader in Data-Driven Medicine, SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company which has developed SOPHiA AI, the most advanced technology for clinical genomics, helping healthcare professionals better diagnose and treat patients. The global network of 430 institutions from 60 countries that use the SOPHiA DDM analytical platform powered by SOPHiA form the world's largest clinical genomics community. By enabling the rapid adoption of genomic testing worldwide, turning data into actionable clinical insights, and sharing knowledge through its community, SOPHiA GENETICS is democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to save lives equally. The company's achievements were recognized by MIT Technology Review who ranked it amongst the 50 Smartest Companies in 2017. More info: http://www.sophiagenetics.com

