sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.04.2018 | 11:49
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Global Limited - Investor Statement - March 2018

BH Global Limited - Investor Statement - March 2018

PR Newswire

London, April 26

BH GLOBAL LIMITED
INVESTOR STATEMENT
For the quarter ended 31 March 2018

YOUR ATTENTION IS DRAWN TO THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS DOCUMENT
© Brevan Howard Capital Management LP (2018). All Rights Reserved.

Overview and ObjectiveThis Investor Statement covers the period of 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018 and is being circulated to satisfy the quarterly account statement obligations of the commodity pool operator of BH Global Limited ("BHG") pursuant to CFTC Regulation 4.7.
Company Size

The total net assets of BHG are summarised as follows:

Share Class31 March 2018
Currency USD (mm)		31 December 2017
Currency USD (mm)		Change in Net Assets
31 December 2017 to 31 March 2018
Currency: USD (mm)		31 March 2018
In Currency of Class (mm)		31 December 2017
In Currency of Class (mm)
USD Shares42.743.7-1.042.743.7
GBP Shares410.5398.611.9292.5296.6
Total453.2442.310.9--

Source: Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited ("Northern Trust")

Figures are rounded to one decimal place.

Share Capital

The number of shares in issue in each share class of BHG is summarised as follows:

Share Class31 March 201831 December 2017
USD Shares2,912,0023,004,442
GBP Shares19,941,50220,346,871

Source: Northern Trust

Performance Review

The closing share price* of each share class of BHG is summarised as follows:

Share Class29 March 201829 December 2017
USD Shares (US$)13.8513.40
GBP Shares (£)13.8013.64

Source: Bloomberg

The NAV per share* of each share class of BHG is summarised as follows:

Share Class31 March 201831 December 2017
USD Shares (US$)14.6714.56
GBP Shares (£)14.6714.58

* NAV performance is provided for information purposes only. Shares in BHG do not necessarily trade at a price equal to the prevailing NAV per Share.

Source: BHG's Net Asset Value per Share data is provided by BHG's Administrator, Northern Trust, and is based on Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited ("BHMS") Net Asset Value data provided by the Administrator of BHMS, International Fund Services (Ireland) Limited. BHG is a feeder fund to BHMS. BHG's Net Asset Value data in this report is unaudited and net of all investment management fees and all other fees and expenses payable by BHG.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS

Further details of monthly performance information and the outlook of the BHG can be obtained from BHG's Shareholder Reports, copies of which can be found on BHG's website: www.bhglobal.com

To the best of my knowledge and belief, the information detailed in this statement is accurate and complete:

By:

Name: Jonathan Wrigley

Title: Group Head of Finance and Authorised Signatory

Brevan Howard Capital Management Limited as general partner of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP, the manager and commodity pool operator of BH Global Limited.

Important Legal Information and Disclaimer

BH Global Limited ("BHG") is a feeder fund to Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited ("BHMS"). Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acting through its general partner Brevan Howard Capital Management Limited ("BHCM") has supplied certain information herein regarding the performance and outlook of BHG and BHMS (together "the Funds"). BHCM is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as a fund services business and is the commodity pool operator of BHG.

The material relating to the Funds included in this investor statement is provided for information purposes only, does not constitute an invitation or offer to subscribe for or purchase shares in the Funds and is not intended to constitute "marketing" of the Funds as such term is understood for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive as it has been implemented in states of the European Economic Area. This material is not intended to provide a sufficient basis on which to make an investment decision.

Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each investor in BHG and may be subject to change in the future. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

You should note that, if you invest in BHG, your capital will be at risk and you may therefore lose some or all of any amount that you choose to invest. This material is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, investment advice. All investments are subject to risk. You are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

THE VALUE OF INVESTMENTS CAN GO DOWN AS WELL AS UP. YOU MAY NOT GET BACK THE AMOUNT ORIGINALLY INVESTED AND YOU MAY LOSE ALL OF YOUR INVESTMENT. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT A RELIABLE INDICATOR OF FUTURE RESULTS.

PDF Version available here


© 2018 PR Newswire