

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Thursday as investors digested a slew of earnings reports and looked forward to the ECB rate decision and comments from President Mario Draghi for directional cues.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 12,410 in opening deals after tumbling 1 percent the previous day.



Deutsche Boerse shares rose marginally. The German stock-exchange operator said it is planning for an organic increase of net revenue from secular growth opportunities of at least 5 percent per year until 2020.



Deutsche Bank gained 1.5 percent. The lender announced 'significant' job cuts after net income in the first quarter declined 79 percent.



Chemical firm Wacker Chemie added 1.4 percent. The company achieved a substantial increase in EBITDA in spite of markedly higher raw-material prices and ongoing costs at its Charleston, Tennessee site, where production was shut down in the first quarter.



Medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk lost more than 4 percent after its first-quarter loss widened from last year.



Automaker Volkswagen Group rallied 2.6 percent after confirming its 2018 outlook.



Technology firm Aixtron jumped 1.8 percent on posting turnaround results in the first quarter.



Airline Lufthansa fell nearly 5 percent as it posted Q1 Loss on lower revenue.



