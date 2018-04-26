Training by Dr. Jeff Sutherland, Co-Creator of Scrum and founder of Scrum Inc, to Begin in June 2018

Ivar Jacobson International (IJI), a consulting, coaching and training company for enterprise-scale agile software development announced today it is expanding its partnership with Scrum Inc, the world's premier Scrum training and consulting provider to bring the first certified Scrum@Scale classes to the United Kingdom. The first Scrum@Scale course will be taught by Jeff Sutherland.

Scrum@Scale Certified Practitioner course will be held in central London, 28-29 June 2018.

"We are partnering with IJI because of their breadth and depth of experience with agile delivery," explains Sutherland, "Their commitment to expertly teach and support Scrum at every level, from product to portfolio, makes IJI an obvious fit for Scrum@Scale."

Rick Morrow, chief executive officer of Ivar Jacobson International said, "It's our goal to ensure we are continuously advancing our solutions and offering training that is market tested and proven to deliver significant results for our clients. IJI is pleased to be partnering with Scrum Inc and to broaden our training and consulting offerings."

Scrum@Scale naturally extends the core Scrum framework to deliver hyper-productive results across industries and disciplines, including software, hardware, services, operations, and R&D.

Those attending the two-day Certified Practitioner course, will learn how to apply fundamental Scrum and Lean product development skills to scale Scrum from one to many teams across any sized initiative. The Certified Practitioner course is also a prerequisite for those interested in becoming Certified Scrum@Scale Trainers.

This expanded partnership means IJI will be hosting additional types of Certified Scrum training sessions in central London including a Certified Scrum Master class. Register below:

Certified Scrum Master (CSM), 25-26 June 2018

