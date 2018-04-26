Strategic collaboration enables telecom provider's transformational journey to become a digital telco

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Swisscom are collaborating to enable the Swiss telecommunications provider to develop new digital services even faster and to improve the customer experience.

A key element of the project entails implementing the Accenture Digital Omni Channel Platform(DOCP), an open-architecture, API- and microservice-based digital decoupling layer that leverages data and cognitive computing to increase the relevance, precision and hyper personalization of services to customers. The DOCP will enable Swisscom to accelerate its ability to offer an omnichannel experience across all lines of customer interaction including online, in-store and via call centers, mobile apps and social channels.

Accenture will also help Swisscom implement analytics, automation and other technologies to enable the company to reduce costs.

"Market dynamics and consumer demands continue to evolve rapidly," said John de Keijzer, Swisscom's head of development. "Customers today expect every touchpoint along their journey to be easy, seamless and highly personalized. To compete successfully, we must be a leader in offering those innovative experiences and look forward to collaborating with Accenture to deliver them."

Gary Heffernan, who leads Accenture's Communications, Media Technology practice in Europe, said, "We are bringing to Swisscom a wealth of digital transformation expertise. Our early investments in technology and digital acquisitions, including design consultancies that specialize in creating great digital experiences, will help equip Swisscom with the skills and know-how to transform their customer experiences."

Vishaal Gupta, technology lead for Accenture's Communications, Media Technology practice in Europe, said, "Effective collaboration between Swisscom and Accenture, coupled with our strong DNA in agile delivery and next-generation architectures leveraging the DOCP platform, will enable Swisscom to accelerate innovation and launch new digital services to customers more rapidly than ever before."

As part of its efforts to help Swisscom develop, evolve and maintain differentiated services and products, Accenture will use assets, capabilities and resources from its global industry Centers of Excellence, which have dedicated teams specifically focused on the communications and media industries. The centers are designed to ensure continuous industry-specific innovation to capture new opportunities and revenues as soon as they become available.

