

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Thursday as investors awaited rate decisions from both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.



No changes are expected from the ECB when it reviews its monetary policy later today. But the language and the forward guidance will be crucial.



The Bank of Japan is also expected to keep its policy unchanged when it ends a two-day rate review on Friday.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 22 points or 0.40 percent at 5,435 in opening deals after closing 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday.



Total SA inched up half a percent despite the energy major reporting a 7 percent fall in Q1 net income.



Telecom operator Orange gained 0.7 percent after reaffirming its 2018 outlook.



Accor Hotels rose modestly on reports that it is in discussions to acquire hotel chain Movenpick Hotels & Resorts.



AXA shares were little changed. The insurer has raised $3.2 billion following the completion of internal restructuring deals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX