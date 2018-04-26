Nintex Recognised as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in 2018

Employees applaud Nintex company culture for its transparency, accountability, and respect for one another

LONDON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the world's leader in intelligent process automation (IPA), has been named to the UK's Best Workplaces ranking by Great Place to Work. This is the second year in a row where Nintex has been recognised by its United Kingdom-based employees as an organisation that promotes trust, camaraderie, and celebrates results.

"We're thrilled to be continually recognised as a great place to work," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Our company runs on three core tenants: don't wait, deliver on commitments, and operate with respect. As our leaders and employees advocate and demonstrate these principles, Nintex will continue to flourish."

Nintex was recognised in this year's medium category, designed for organisations with between 50-499 employees. The company currently employs more than 60 people in London and more than 400 globally, and ranked along with 66 other medium-sized UK organisations.

UK's Best Workplaces ranking surveys employees (Trust Index), the results of which represent two-thirds of the company's final score. The remaining third is the Culture Audit, a business-driven questionnaire that Great Place to Work uses to understand and evaluate the organisation's HR and leadership practices, policies, and culture.

Nintex offers competitive salaries, flexible working environments, and generous employee benefits. The company has a solid track record of winning awards for culture and innovative IPA technology, including its cloud-first platform Nintex Workflow Cloud.

To see open positions at Nintex offices including Australia, Dubai, United Kingdom, United States, and Malaysia, visit https://careers.nintex.com/.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat

kristin.treat@nintex.com

cell: (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the world's leader in intelligent process automation (IPA) with more than 7,500 enterprise clients and 1,700 partners in 90 countries who have built and published millions of workflow applications. With its unmatched breadth of capability and platform support delivered by unique architectural capabilities, Nintex empowers the line of business and IT departments to quickly automate, orchestrate, and optimize hundreds of manual processes to progress on the journey to digital transformation. Nintex Workflow Cloud, the company's cloud platform, connects with all content repositories, systems of record, and people to consistently fuel successful business outcomes. Visit www.nintex.com to learn more.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work UK is a consultancy specialising in workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. We help employers improve recruitment, retention and productivity by putting employees at the heart of the organisation, analysing what they think and feel and identifying the real issues that need to be addressed. Part of a global organisation, we apply data and insights from approximately 10,000 organisations across the world to benchmark individual performance and advise employers on how to continuously improve employee engagement and wellbeing and so help build and sustain business performance. We run the Best Workplaces awards to enable the organisations we work with celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand and inspire others to take action.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680292/Nintex_UK_Great_Place_to_Work_2018_UK.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/257450/nintex_logo.jpg