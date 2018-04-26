GrayMeta Inc.: GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrayMeta, a leading provider of professional media players and metadata solutions for content owners, is proud to announce and welcome Matt Eaton as the company's General Manager of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Based in London, England, Matt will play a key role in strengthening GrayMeta's global strategy and will oversee international business development, partner relationships and key accounts in EMEA.

With over 20 years of experience, Matt has led initiatives and teams at media powerhouses such as BBC, Disney, Turner, Sky, WPP, Channel 4, UKTV, Foxtel, Virgin Media and others. His in-depth knowledge and experience in content supply chains, IP rights management, metadata, media asset management and broadcast operations has helped studios, broadcast networks, and publishers around the world use new technology to transform their content operations.

"Matt brings volumes of experience and knowledge to GrayMeta, enabling growth in vital markets," says Josh Wiggins, Chief Commercial Officer at GrayMeta. "After seeing strong growth in US markets, GrayMeta is now positioned to accelerate growth in EMEA - Matt will effectively grow the UK team and orchestrate the value of the GrayMeta Platform to organisations who are looking to leverage the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence."

Most recently Matt led Cognizant's broadcast media consulting practice where he oversaw strong revenue growth and delivered complex programs which dramatically increased revenue growth. In recognition of his achievements, Matt was awarded Global Consultant of the Year at Cognizant. Matt is also a frequent speaker at industry events and the co-chair of the MESA Content Localisation Council.

"I am excited to be joining GrayMeta at their time of expansion in the United States and internationally." Matt commented, "I'm looking forward to the opportunities of using the GrayMeta platform to bring the very latest machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities to media operations across EMEA."

About GrayMeta

GrayMeta is a forward-thinking data company that powers automated metadata collection and represents a new way of extracting metadata across the enterprise. The GrayMeta Platform offers the freedom to extract, store, update and add intelligence to metadata which expands search-ability across more applications, turning information into valuable data.

