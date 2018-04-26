RALEIGH, N.C., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona (http://www.percona.com/), the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, and other open source database solutions and services, announced (https://www.percona.com/blog/2018/04/24/percona-expands-services-offerings-with-postgresql-support) it is extending its world renowned open source database support expertise to PostgreSQL. As a result, organizations can, for the first time, work with a single, trusted vendor to meet their support needs for MySQL, MongoDB, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, or any hybrid combination of these database technologies, whether deployed on premises, in the cloud, or in a Database as a Service (DBaaS) environment.

Open source databases are now mainstream, solving critical business problems for enterprises while delivering excellent value. Each major open source database has compelling features that make it attractive for specific workloads, and earlier this year, PostgreSQL won the DBMS of the Year 2017 award from DB-Engines with a 17 percent increase in popularity. An RDBMS with a reputation for reliability, data integrity, and correctness, PostgreSQL has been adopted by (https://www.postgresql.org/about) a wide range of organizations, including Etsy.com, Fujitsu, Greenpeace, IMDB.com, MobyGames, Safeway, the University of California at Berkeley and many more.

By adding PostgreSQL to its portfolio of services, Percona has made it faster and easier for organizations to get the PostgreSQL support they need. With Percona's expert advice, these organizations can also reduce costs by avoiding problems before they arise, allowing their teams to shift their focus from maintenance activities to more strategic initiatives. In addition, organizations using PostgreSQL in combination with other open source databases can get all the support and advice they need from a single, trusted vendor, resulting in a streamlined support process and faster issue resolution across their infrastructure.

Customers can access Percona Support for PostgreSQL via telephone, chat, email, and the web. The service will be available starting July 1, 2018.

"Percona's mission is to be an unbiased, expert advocate for a variety of open source database technologies. The addition of PostgreSQL to our enterprise-class support services makes it easier for our customers to focus on business performance, knowing a single, trusted advisor can contain costs and maximize their ROI by recommending the right solution for their specific needs."

