

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose modestly on Thursday as the pound pulled back against the dollar and investors looked ahead to the ECB rate decision later in the day for directional cues.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points or 0.17 percent at 7,391 in late opening deals after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Barclays inched up 0.6 percent after announcing a new strategic partnership with PayPal.



Royal Dutch Shell declined 3 percent. The company posted strong earnings for the first quarter, but cash flow fell short of forecasts.



Taylor Wimpey fell over 2 percent. After recording a lower order book at the start of the year, the housebuilder said it continues to see good demand for new housing through early 2018.



