(WebFG News) - Supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer, Aldi have banded together with food and drink manufacturers to pledge to eliminate single-use plastics by 2025 under a new 'UK Plastics Pact'. The agreement, organised by charity Wrap, involves 42 firms which have set a deadline of 2025 to eradicate plastic that cannot be reused from their stores. These items include 5p carrier bags, ready-meal trays, crisp packets, pizza bases and food pouches among ...

