Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2018) - On BNN Sat April 28 & Sun April 29, 2018 -BTV-Business Television goes on location and visits four top performers that made the TSX Venture Top 50 list: Full Episode

Mission Ready Services (TSXV: MRS) - Meeting the critical needs of the US Government by providing protective products that safeguard health and security. See Feature

Radient Technologies (TSXV: RTI) - BTV showcases this company's patented technology, "MAP" that safely extracts high value ingredients from a variety of natural sources including cannabis. See Feature

Standard Lithium (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) - the increased demand for lithium spells opportunity to this company's novel lithium extraction methods and US based portfolio of large-scale brine resources. See Feature



NexOptic Technology (TSXV: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) - Two years in a row this disruptive lens technology company made the TSX Venture 50 list. Brent Todd, Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity weighs in. See Feature

BTV, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. With Host Taylor Thoen, BTV interviews experts, top analysts, plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

