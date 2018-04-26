Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2018) - Japan Math Corp. has partnered with Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. to bring their World-Leading Math Curriculum to the online education market. Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. is producing My-Key, a new adaptive learning math platform utilizing Japan Math Corp.'s Primary Math International curriculum for elementary schools. My-Key will launch in 2019.

My-Key is a fun web-based math application that supports and supplements in-classroom instruction of Primary Math International. By using My-Key in addition to Primary Math International Lesson Books, students will develop a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts. Using My-Key, students will learn independently at their own pace working through sets of engaging problems based on targeted lessons selected by their teacher. Through problem-solving, students can earn coins and trophies to unlock levels of mastery and understanding. The program is adaptive and problems will be adjusted based on an individual student's learning and level of understanding. Students can quickly and easily keep track of their own progress through the online reporting system. Teachers can see an entire classroom's progress at a glance and discover which students are having trouble with a concept. If many students are challenged by the same concept, the teacher can spend more time during classroom instruction.

In 2015 Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. launched Yaru-Key, an online math platform in Japan. My-Key is the US adaptation of Yaru-Key and as such, takes Common Core State Standards into consideration, following Primary Math International.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. was established in Japan in 1900. The Toppan Group has grown beyond its traditional printing business and now offers a broad range of products and services with printing technologies at their core in the Information & Communication, Living & Industry, and Electronics segments.

Japan Math Corp. has been helping students in Japan excel in mathematics through their proven approach for over 80 years. Primary Math International uses a 4-step approach to learning - Try, Understand, Apply, Master - which aims to foster a deep understanding of math concepts. It focuses on problem-solving, encouraging students to try problems and find solutions on their own, with support and guidance from the teachers. Priority is placed on developing the student's ability to think for themselves, while making sure that they have thoroughly understood the fundamental concepts.

The full suite of Primary Math International products includes the Lesson Book, Workbook, Japan Math Block Sets, Teacher's Edition, and Assessment Tests. To learn more, visit www.japan-math.com

