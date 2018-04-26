

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks held steady on Thursday as investors awaited rate decisions from both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan.



No changes are expected from the ECB when it reviews its monetary policy later today. But the language and the forward guidance will be crucial.



The Bank of Japan is also expected to keep its policy unchanged when it ends a two-day rate review on Friday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.40 percent at 381.68 in late opening deals after falling 0.8 percent on Wednesday to hit a one-week low on concerns over rising bond yields.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was rising half a percent.



Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. rallied 4 percent after it announced the settlement of German litigation with Seifert entities, controlled by Andreas Seifert.



Deutsche Bank was up about half a percent, giving up some early gains. The German lender announced 'significant' job cuts after net income in the first quarter declined 79 percent.



Automaker Volkswagen Group climbed 2 percent after confirming its 2018 outlook.



Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia slumped 7 percent after posting its fifth straight quarterly loss.



Philips Lighting lost 11 percent after its first-quarter core earnings fell short of forecasts.



Royal Dutch Shell declined 3 percent. The company posted strong earnings for the first quarter, but cash flow fell short of forecasts.



Taylor Wimpey fell over 2 percent. After recording a lower order book at the start of the year, the housebuilder said it continues to see good demand for new housing through early 2018.



