

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 25-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,293,214.77 11.8162



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,155,461.52 16.396



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,536,789.15 20.4181



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,051,160.12 19.0512



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 25/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,528,629.90 11.0573



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 10100000 USD 112,170,737.89 11.106



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 49,460,255.97 13.2601



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 441,470.05 14.7108



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 564,883.07 16.711



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,337,234.19 16.9244



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,853,050.01 11.2644



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3133738 USD 55,263,088.41 17.6349



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2543217 USD 49,660,411.46 19.5266



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3184859 EUR 57,162,315.31 17.9481



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 12,778,899.47 15.2274



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 25/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,013,292.23 15.4357



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 12,698,301.64 16.7924



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 864,138.26 18.8331



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,107,012.53 16.7208



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 16,734,942.49 10.6726



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 297,297.15 18.7735



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,139,868.52 20.1874



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,468,149.53 20.6846



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 25/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,842,158.48 18.6371



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,146,588.77 18.6364



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 25/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,097,750.99 13.6413



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,318,379.96 19.7236



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,946,833.59 16.9452



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,052,110.31 11.4189



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,662,296.29 20.7146



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 25/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 191,939,794.53 17.0137



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,946,557.25 18.3501



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,636,841.23 5.52



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 25/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,434,558.92 18.5297



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 392,506.49 15.8441



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,273,024.32 14.1398



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 498,627.19 17.9718



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 25/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 48,924.93 20.5567



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 25/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 13,940,216.32 21.0158



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 25/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 12,970,021.66 19.9539



