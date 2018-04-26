

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.34 billion, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 billion or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $12.56 billion from $12.05 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q1): $12.56 Bln vs. $12.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX