Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Corporation: Statement of non-financial information 2017 has been published

April 26, 2018

Amer Sports Corporation: Statement of non-financial information 2017 has been published

Amer Sports has today published its statement of non-financial information 2017 at https://www.amersports.com/responsibility/reports. The statement contains information on social and employee matters, respect for human rights, environmental matters, and anti-corruption and bribery matters. The statement provides information on Amer Sports' principles and approach, performance, position and impact of its activities and development related to the above mentioned areas.

