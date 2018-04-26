

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $416.4 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $304.4 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $377.6 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $2.16 billion from $1.98 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $377.6 Mln. vs. $314.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.71 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q2): $2.16 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.80 - $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $7.25 - $7.40



