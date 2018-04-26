Focusing on implementation challenges presented by New York Paid Family Leave

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, will present at this year's DMEC FMLA/ADA Employer Compliance Conference in Orlando from 30 April to 3 May. The FINEOS presentation, entitled "New York Paid Family Leave Implementation Challenges: What You Need to Know", will focus on challenges companies face implementing digital solutions to manage NY PFL. During the one hour session, FINEOS Product Manager Rob Say and FINEOS AVP Absence Management, Randi Weir, will highlight five key challenges to keep in mind when implementing a tool to manage NY PFL. They will also discuss practical tips and examples on how to coordinate payments and highlight tips for benefit payments processing.

The annual DMEC Compliance Conference is a unique forum for absence and disability management professionals to help them stay abreast of their compliance responsibilities and reduce the risk of legal exposure for their companies. FINEOS launched FINEOS Absence to provide a single book of record for all absence management related services. It integrates with FINEOS Claims to enable a streamlined efficient operation and a complete customer care service. Carriers can showcase the strengths of their products, services, people, and partnerships in a unique, consistent, and compliant fashion. NYPFL is the first of several expected paid leave initiatives in the US that FINEOS Absence will support.

Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS said, "We are delighted to present at this year's DMEC Compliance Conference. Employers must support rapidly changing regulation in the coming years while they continue to drive digital transformation of their core systems. FINEOS Absence, as part of FINEOS AdminSuite, is designed to react quickly to the evolving needs of the North American Employee Benefits market. As people's expectations rise and industry requirements evolve, FINEOS will continue to invest in advancing our products to meet the needs of our customers."

