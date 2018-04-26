

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN



(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)



Date: 26 April 2018



+------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Name of applicant: |PayPoint plc | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Name of scheme: |a. PayPoint plc Share Incentive | | |Plan | | | | | |b. PayPoint plc Deferred Bonus Plan| +-----------------+------------------------+----------+---+--------------------+ |Period of return:|From: |26/10/2017|To:|26/04/2018 | +-----------------+------------------------+----------+---+--------------------+ |Balance of unallotted securities under | a. 52,009 ordinary shares of 1/3p | |scheme(s) from previous return: | each | | | b. 70,000 ordinary shares of 1/3p | | | each | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Plus: The amount by which the block | a. Nil | |scheme(s) has been increased since the | b. Nil | |date of the last return (if any increase | | |has been applied for): | | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Less: Number of securities | a. 8,580 ordinary shares of 1/3p | |issued/allotted under scheme(s) during | each | |period (see LR3.5.7G): | b. Nil | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+ |Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet | a. 43,529 ordinary shares of 1/3p | |issued/allotted at end of period: | each | | | b. 70,000 ordinary shares of 1/3p | | | each | +------------------------------------------+-----------------------------------+



+------------------------------+----------------------+ | Name of contact: | C. Onita | +------------------------------+----------------------+ | Telephone number of contact: | +44 (0) 170 753 7035 | +------------------------------+----------------------+



