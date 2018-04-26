

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Praxair Inc (PX) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $462 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $389 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Praxair Inc reported adjusted earnings of $480 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $2.99 billion from $2.73 billion last year.



Praxair Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $480 Mln. vs. $395 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q1): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.67 - $1.72



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX