

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $59.98 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $51.67 million, or $2.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Arch Coal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.55 million or $2.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $575.29 million from $600.98 million last year.



Arch Coal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $64.55 Mln. vs. $71.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.95 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $575.29 Mln vs. $600.98 Mln last year.



