

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products Inc. (APD) Thursday reported second quarter net income of $416.4 million, up from $304.4 million last year. On an adjusted basis net profit was $377.6 million. On a per share basis, earnings climbed 36 percent to $1.89 from $1.39 a year ago.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.68 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Second quarter sales increased 9 percent to $2.155 billion from $1.980 billion last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for $2.2 billion.



Considering Lu'An project's contribution, the company said it expects fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS guidance in a range of $7.25 to $7.40 per share, now up 15 to 17 percent over prior year. For the third quarter adjusted earnings per share outlook is in a range of $1.80 to $1.85 per share, up nine to 12 percent over last year.



