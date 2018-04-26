

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $114.48 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $76.47 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Radian Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $129.73 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $291.59 million from $288.75 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $129.73 Mln. vs. $81.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $291.59 Mln vs. $288.75 Mln last year.



