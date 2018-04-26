

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bemis Co., Inc. (BMS), a supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income declined to $47.6 million from $51.1 million last year.



Earnings per share were down 5.5 percent to $0.52 from $0.55 a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were $0.63, compared to $0.58 last year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales increased to $1.03 billion from prior year's $995.4 million. Analysts expected $1 billion.



Further, the company maintained its full year 2018 adjusted earnings per share guidance in the range of $2.75 to $2.90. Analysts estimate earnings of $2.8 per share.



Management maintained its full year 2018 cash from operations guidance in the range of $420 to $450 million, which includes approximately $50 million of restructuring and related cash costs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX