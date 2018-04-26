Regulatory News:
|1Q18
|1Q17
|
Change
vs 1Q17
|Adjusted net income1
|- in billions of dollars (B$)
|2.9
|2.6
|+13%
|- in dollars per share
|1.09
|1.01
|+8%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes8 (B$)
|5.4
|4.7
|+15%
|DACF9 (B$)
|5.7
|4.9
|+16%
|Net income (Group share) of 2.6 B$ in 1Q18, a 7% decrease compared to 1Q17
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio of 15.1% at March 31, 2018
|Hydrocarbon production of 2,703 kboe/d in 1Q18, an increase of more than 5% compared to 1Q17
|Ex-dividend date for first interim 2018 dividend of 0.64 €/share on 25 September 2018
Total's (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) Board of Directors met on April 25, 2018, to review the Group's first quarter accounts. Commenting on the results, Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said:
« Oil prices continued to rebound in the first quarter 2018. Brent rose to an average of $67 per barrel, supported by strong demand, OPEC-non-OPEC compliance and geopolitical tensions. Conversely, as a result of this increase, refining margins were weaker (-34%). In this context, the Group's adjusted net income and DACF continued to increase, achieving growth of 13% and 16%, respectively, compared to a year ago, in line with announced sensitivities. Cash flow after organic investments increased to $2.8 billion, up by more than 50% from a year ago, thanks to good operational performance and continued spending discipline. Return on equity was 10%.
In line with the shareholder return policy announced in February, the Group is raising the first 2018 interim dividend by 3.2%. Scrip shares issued in January for the second 2017 interim dividend were bought back to prevent any dilution. In addition, the group bought back a further $300 million of shares to return to shareholders part of the benefit realized from higher oil prices.
First quarter production reached a record level of more than 2.7 Mboe/d, an increase of more than 5% from a year ago, despite the expiration of the Mahakam permit in Indonesia. Notable drivers included the ramp-ups of new projects, like Yamal LNG in Russia and Moho Nord in Congo, as well as the contribution of new assets, in particular Maersk Oil and Al Shaheen in Qatar. There were two start-ups in the first quarter, Fort Hills in Canada and Timimoun in Algeria.
The Group continues to prepare for the future. Major successes were achieved by successfully obtaining two new 40-year concessions in offshore Abu Dhabi, acquiring a 16% interest in the Waha onshore concession in Libya and growing its position in the deep-offshore Gulf of Mexico, following the giant discovery of Ballymore in January.
In the Downstream, the Group is pursuing its growth in petrochemicals with the finalization of a joint venture with NOVA and Borealis in the United States and by signing an agreement in principle to build a giant petrochemical complex integrated into the SATORP refinery in Saudi Arabia.
The announced acquisition of Direct Energie allows Total to accelerate its development in gas and power generation and distribution in France and Belgium. This transaction is part of the Group's strategy to expand along the entire gas-power value chain and to develop low-carbon energies. »
Key figures1
| In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,
earnings per share and number of shares
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
1Q17
|Adjusted net operating income from business segments
|3,385
|3,359
|2,767
|+22%
|Exploration Production
|2,183
|1,805
|1,382
|+58%
|Gas, Renewables Power
|115
|232
|61
|+89%
|Refining Chemicals
|720
|886
|1,023
|-30%
|Marketing Services
|367
|436
|301
|+22%
|Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income
|637
|731
|591
|+8%
|Group effective tax rate2
|39.9%
|31.8%
|31.3%
|Adjusted net income
|2,884
|2,872
|2,558
|+13%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars)3
|1.09
|1.10
|1.01
|+8%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)*
|0.89
|0.94
|0.95
|-7%
|Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions)
|2,568
|2,536
|2,457
|+4%
|Net income (Group share)
|2,636
|1,021
|2,849
|-7%
|Investments4
|6,724
|5,103
|3,678
|+83%
|Divestments5
|2,585
|1,467
|2,898
|-11%
|Net investments6
|4,139
|3,638
|780
|x5.3
|Organic investments7
|2,620
|4,442
|2,944
|-11%
|Resource acquisitions
|3,474
|107
|12
|n.s.
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes8
|5,370
|5,955
|4,687
|+15%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial charges (DACF)9
|5,668
|6,233
|4,902
|+16%
|Cash flow from operations
|2,081
|8,615
|4,701
|-56%
* Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.2292 in the first quarter 2018.
Highlights since the beginning of 201810
- Started production at the Timimoun gas field in Algeria and the Fort Hills project in Canada
- Obtained interests in two new 40-year concessions for offshore fields Umm Shaif and Nasr (20%) and Lower Zakum (5%) in Abu Dhabi
- Acquired a 16.33% interest in the onshore Waha concession in Libya
- Total became the second-largest North Sea operator with the closing of the Maersk Oil acquisition
- Finalized the acquisition of interests in the deep-offshore fields of Lapa and Iara in Brazil as part of the strategic alliance with Petrobras
- Finalized the sale of the Martin Linge field in Norway
- Strengthened the Group's presence in the deep-offshore Gulf of Mexico with the major Ballymore discovery as well as acquiring from Cobalt increased interests in the Anchor discovery and North Platte to reach 32.5% and 60% respectively and exploration assets
- Acquired exploration permits in prolific basins in Guyana and Mediterranean Sea offshore Lebanon
- Created a petrochemical joint venture in the United States with Borealis and NOVA Chemicals
- Signed an MOU with Saudi Aramco for the construction of a giant petrochemical complex at the Satorp refinery in Jubail, Saudi Arabia
- Signed an agreement to acquire Direct Energie
Analysis of business segments
Exploration Production
Environment liquids and gas price realizations*
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|Brent ($/b)
|66.8
|61.3
|53.7
|+24%
|Average liquids price ($/b)
|60.3
|57.6
|49.2
|+23%
|Average gas price ($/Mbtu)
|4.73
|4.23
|4.10
|+15%
|Average hydrocarbon price ($/boe)
|47.3
|43.3
|37.9
|+25%
* Consolidated subsidiaries, excluding fixed margins.
The average liquids differential deteriorated by 2 $/b due mainly to very weak prices achieved for bitumen production in Canada where production increased significantly with the startup of Fort Hills.
Production
|Production
|Hydrocarbon production
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|Combined production (kboe/d)
|2,703
|2,613
|2,569
|+5%
|Liquids (kb/d)
|1,481
|1,389
|1,303
|+14%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
|6,664
|6,832
|6,894
|-3%
Hydrocarbon production was 2,703 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the first quarter 2018, an increase of more than 5% compared to 2017, due to the following:
- +7% due to new start-ups and ramp-ups, notably Moho Nord, Yamal LNG, Edradour-Glenlivet, Kashagan, Fort Hills and Libra;
- 0% portfolio effect. The integration of Al-Shaheen in Qatar, the assets of Maersk Oil, Waha in Libya and Lapa and Iara fields in Brazil were offset by the expiration of the Mahakam permit in Indonesia at the end of 2017;
- +1% related to improved security conditions in Libya and Nigeria;
- -3% due to the PSC price effect, natural field decline and production quotas.
Results
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|Adjusted net operating income*
|2,183
|1,805
|1,382
|+58%
|including income from equity affiliates
|446
|419
|315
|+42%
|Effective tax rate**
|48.1%
|42.8%
|41.9%
|Investments
|5,871
|3,490
|2,636
|+123%
|Divestments
|2,251
|1,334
|113
|x20
|Organic investments
|2,057
|3,120
|2,506
|-18%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes ***
|4,265
|4,263
|3,336
|+28%
|Cash flow from operations ***
|3,569
|4,174
|2,801
|+27%
* Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
*** excluding financial charges
Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was 2,183 M$ in the first quarter 2018, an increase of close to 60% compared to 2017. Production growth and cost reduction efforts helped capture the benefit of higher oil and gas prices, despite an increase in tax rate to 48% in line with increasing hydrocarbon prices.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes increased by 28% for the same reasons.
Exploration Production generated 2.2 B$ of cash flow after organic investments in the first quarter 2018.
Gas, Renewables Power
Results
|In millions of dollars
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|Adjusted net operating income*
|115
|232
|61
|+89%
|Investments
|249
|306
|315
|-21%
|Divestments
|78
|46
|4
|x19.5
|Organic investments
|77
|85
|102
|-25%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
|49
|25
|35
|+40%
|Cash flow from operations **
|(179)
|667
|140
|n.s.
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** excluding financial charges
Adjusted net operating income for the Gas, Renewables Power segment was 115 M$ in the first quarter 2018, notably due to improved performance of solar activities.
Refining Chemicals
Refinery throughput and utilization rates*
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|Total refinery throughput (kb/d)
|1,832
|1,842
|1,917
|-4%
|France
|624
|648
|625
|Rest of Europe
|746
|784
|799
|-7%
|Rest of world
|462
|410
|493
|-6%
|Utlization rate based on crude only**
|87%
|91%
|91%
* Includes share of TotalErg, and African refineries reported in the Marketing Services segment.
** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.
Refinery throughput decreased by 4% in the first quarter 2018 compared to the first quarter 2017, notably as a result of the first major shutdown on one of two distillation trains at SATORP in Saudi Arabia, during which the capacity was increased by more than 10%, as well as operational difficulties on the Antwerp platform related to the start-up of Optara and the beginning of major turnaround activities on the largest distillation train.
Results
| In millions of dollars
except the ERMI
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|European refining margin indicator ERMI ($/t)
|25.6
|35.5
|38.9
|-34%
|Adjusted net operating income*
|720
|886
|1,023
|-30%
|Investments
|332
|710
|266
|+25%
|Divestments
|25
|36
|2,740
|-99%
|Organic investments
|308
|684
|222
|+39%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
|920
|1,142
|1,031
|-11%
|Cash flow from operations **
|(1,109)
|3,030
|1,762
|n.s.
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** excluding financial charges
The Group's European refining margin indicator (ERMI) decreased by 34% to 25.6 $/t on average in the first quarter 2018, mainly due to an increase in oil prices and reduced seasonal demand.
In this context, Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was 720 M$ in the first quarter 2018, a decrease of 30% compared to the first quarter 2017.
Marketing Services
Petroleum product sales
|Sales in kb/d*
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|Total Marketing Services sales
|1,801
|1,821
|1,728
|+4%
|Europe
|993
|1,046
|1,039
|-4%
|Rest of world
|808
|775
|689
|+17%
* Excludes trading and bulk refining sales, includes share of TotalErg.
Petroleum product sales increased by 4% compared to a year ago, notably due to strong growth in Asia and Africa, thanks in part to the integration of GAPCO's logistics and distribution activities in East Africa. European volumes decreased mainly due to the sale of TotalErg in Italy.
Results
|In millions of dollars
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|Adjusted net operating income*
|367
|436
|301
|+22%
|Investments
|228
|570
|439
|-48%
|Divestments
|228
|45
|36
|x6.3
|Organic investments
|136
|533
|95
|+43%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
|430
|644
|429
|Cash flow from operations **
|(60)
|1,015
|331
|n.s.
* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** excluding financial charges
Adjusted net operating income was 367 M$ in the first quarter 2018, an increase of 22% compared to the first quarter 2017. Volume growth allowed the Group to take full advantage of consistently good margins.
Group results
Adjusted net operating income from business segments
Adjusted net operating income from the business segments was 3,385 M$ in the first quarter 2018, an increase of 22% compared to last year, due to the strong performance from Exploration Production, taking advantage of higher prices and production growth, from Gas Renewables Power, and Marketing Services, which continues to develop in growing markets, and with a decrease in contribution from Refining Chemicals, in a context of lower refining margins.
Adjusted net income (Group share)
Adjusted net income was 2,884 M$ in the first quarter 2018, an increase of 13% compared to a year ago. The increase was due to the performance of the segments which increased by a 22%. The net cost of the net debt increased compared to last year, mainly due to the increase in dollar interest rates.
Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value9
Total adjustments affecting net income10 were -248 M$ in the first quarter 2018.
The effective tax rate for the Group was 39.9% in the first quarter 2018, compared to 31.3% a year ago, due to the increase in the effective tax rate for Exploration Production, in line with higher hydrocarbon prices, and the larger contribution of this segment to the Group's results this quarter.
Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share
Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter 2018 increased by 8% to $1.09, calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 2,568 million fully-diluted shares, from $1.01 in the first quarter 2017.
The number of fully-diluted shares was 2,632 million on March 31, 2018.
Following the February 2018 announcements about shareholder return, the Group proceeded to buy back 9.8 million shares in the first quarter for cancellation. The buyback is comprised of repurchasing all shares issued in the quarter as scrip dividend to eliminate dilution as well as an additional repurchase of shares for 294 M$ to return to shareholders some benefit resulting from higher oil prices.
Divestments acquisitions
Asset sales completed in the first quarter 2018 were 2,169 M$, comprised mainly of the sale of the higher-cost Martin Linge field in Norway, an interest in Fort Hills in Canada and the marketing activities of TotalErg in Italy.
Acquisitions completed in the first quarter 2018 were 3,688 M$, comprised mainly of the acquisition of interests in the deep-offshore fields of Iara and Lapa in Brazil, interests in two new 40-year concessions in offshore Abu Dhabi, and the acquisition of 16.3% in the Waha field in Libya, net of the cash attained from the consolidation of Maersk Oil.
Net cash flow
The Group's net cash flow11 was 1,231 M$ in the first quarter 2018. The 15% increase in operating cash flow before working capital changes funded net investments, which increased by almost 3.4 B$ essentially linked to significant acquisitions closed in the first quarter 2018 (3.7 B$).
Return on equity
Return on equity for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, was 10%, an increase compared to the same period a year ago.
|In millions of dollars
|
April 1, 2017
|
January 1, 2017 to
|
April 1, 2016
|Adjusted net income
|11,150
|10,762
|9,363
|Average adjusted shareholders' equity
|111,522
|106,078
|99,784
|Return on equity (ROE)
|10.0%
|10.1%
|9.4%
Return on average capital employed was 9.1% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, an increase compared to the same period a year ago, despite the dilutive effect of including all the capital employed related to Maersk Oil but results for only the month of March.
|In millions of dollars
|
April 1, 2017
|
January 1, 2017 to
|
April 1, 2016
|Adjusted net operating income
|12,428
|11,958
|10,245
|Average capital employed
|136,384
|127,574
|128,282
|ROACE
|9.1%
|9.4%
|8.0%
2018 Sensitivities*
|Scenario
|Change
|
Estimated impact
net operating
|
Estimated
|Dollar
|1.2 $/€
|+/- 0.1 per
|-/+ 0.1 B$
|~0 B$
|Brent
|50 $/b
|+/- 10 $/b**
|+/- 2.3 B$
|+/- 2.8 B$
|European refining margin indicator (ERMI)
|35 $/t
|+/- 10 $/t
|+/- 0.5 B$
|+/- 0.6 B$
* Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about the Group's portfolio in 2018. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals.
** Assumes constant liquids price differentials.
Summary and outlook
Since the start of the second quarter 2018, Brent has traded at around 70 $/b in a context of sustained demand growth and inventory reduction. The environment remains nevertheless volatile with persistent uncertainty around the evolution of global supply.
The Group rigorously maintains its discipline on costs. The Opex target of 5.5 $/boe is maintained for 2018. The cost reduction program is ongoing with an objective of more than $4 billion in 2018. The Group's organic breakeven point continues to decrease, with a target of 25 $/b this year.
The Group continues to invest in profitable projects and take advantage of a favorable cost environment. An investment level of $15-17 billion (organic and acquisitions net of asset sales) is confirmed for 2018.
Production growth should surpass the 2018 target of 6%, thanks to the start-ups and ramp-ups of new projects, as well as the integration of recently acquired assets, supporting the 2016-22 target of 5% per year on average.
The start-up of cash-accretive projects plus the full contribution of new assets, mainly Maersk Oil, should continue to feed the growth in cash flow for the rest of the year 2018.
Since the start of the second quarter, refining margins are higher at around 30 $/t. Scheduled maintenance has affected refineries utilization rates since mid-March, mainly on the petrochemical side of the Normandy platform and on one of two refining trains at the Antwerp platform.
In line with announcements on the shareholder return policy, the Group will buy back dividend scrip shares issued this year to eliminate any dilution. In addition, the Group will continue to buy back up to $5 billion of shares over the period 2018-20 so that shareholders benefit from the free cash flow. The dividend will be increased by 10% over the next three years to reach 2.72 euros per share in 2020.
To listen to the presentation by Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné and CFO Patrick de La Chevardière today at 13:15 (London time) please log on to total.comor call +44 (0) 330 336 9105 in Europe or +1 323 794 2423 in the United States (code: 9753541). For a replay, please consult the website or call +44 (0) 207 660 0134 in Europe or +1 719 457 0820 in the United States (code: 9753541).
Operating information by segment
Exploration Production
| Combined liquids and gas
production by region (kboe/d)
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|Europe and Central Asia
|886
|764
|806
|+10%
|Africa
|673
|659
|635
|+6%
|Middle East and North Africa
|639
|595
|534
|+20%
|Americas
|371
|356
|334
|+11%
|Asia-Pacific
|134
|239
|259
|-48%
|Total production
|2,703
|2,613
|2,569
|+5%
|includes equity affiliates
|724
|656
|645
|+12%
|Liquids production by region (kb/d)
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|Europe and Central Asia
|299
|265
|271
|+10%
|Africa
|503
|501
|485
|+4%
|Middle East and North Africa
|501
|457
|392
|+28%
|Americas
|165
|137
|126
|+31%
|Asia-Pacific
|13
|29
|29
|-56%
|Total production
|1,481
|1,389
|1,303
|+14%
|includes equity affiliates
|304
|311
|264
|+15%
|Gas production by region (Mcf/d)
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|Europe and Central Asia
|3,157
|2,657
|2,891
|+9%
|Africa
|857
|980
|713
|+20%
|Middle East and North Africa
|761
|759
|787
|-3%
|Americas
|1,158
|1,225
|1,171
|-1%
|Asia-Pacific
|731
|1,211
|1,332
|-45%
|Total production
|6,664
|6,832
|6,894
|-3%
|includes equity affiliates
|2,257
|2,022
|2,015
|+12%
|Liquefied natural gas
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|LNG sales* (Mt)
|2.50
|2.62
|2.99
|-16%
* Sales, Group share, excluding trading; 2017 data restated to reflect volume estimates for Bontang LNG in Indonesia based on the 2017 SEC coefficient.
Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
|Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d)*
|1Q18
|4Q17*
|1Q17*
|
1Q18
vs
|Europe**
|1,902
|2,000
|2,135
|-11%
|Africa
|754
|639
|564
|+34%
|Americas
|760
|476
|576
|+32%
|Rest of world
|680
|727
|757
|-10%
|Total consolidated sales
|4,096
|3,842
|4,033
|+2%
|Includes bulk sales
|570
|587
|616
|-7%
|Includes trading
|1,725
|1,434
|1,689
|+2%
* 4Q17 and 1Q17 data restated
**Includes share of TotalErg.
Adjustment items to net income (Group share)
|In millions of dollars
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|Special items affecting net income (Group share)
|(195)
|(2,218)
|236
|Gain (loss) on asset sales
|(101)
|188
|2,139
|Restructuring charges
|(21)
|(5)
|(5)
|Impairments
|(12)
|(2,060)
|(1,718)
|Other
|(61)
|(341)
|(180)
|After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost
|(45)
|354
|55
|Effect of changes in fair value
|(8)
|13
|0
|Total adjustments affecting net income
|(248)
|(1,851)
|291
Investments Divestments
|In millions of dollars
|1Q18
|4Q17
|1Q17
|
1Q18
vs
|Organic investments
|2,620
|4,442
|2,944
|-11%
|capitalized exploration
|111
|181
|111
|increase in non-current loans
|171
|207
|158
|+8%
|repayment of non-current loans
|(416)
|(348)
|(187)
|+122%
|Acquisitions
|3,688
|313
|547
|x6.7
|Asset sales
|2,169
|1,119
|2,711
|-20%
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests
|(2)
|n.s.
|Net investments
|4,139
|3,638
|780
|x5.3
Gearing ratios
|In millions of dollars
|03/31/2018
|12/31/2017
|03/31/2017
|Current borrowings
|14,909
|11,096
|13,582
|Net current financial assets
|(1,920)
|(3,148)
|(3,694)
|Net financial assets classified as held for sale
|(2)
|Non-current financial debt
|40,257
|41,340
|42,017
|Hedging instruments of non-current debt
|(1,154)
|(679)
|(877)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(30,092)
|(33,185)
|(27,526)
|Net debt (a)
|22,000
|15,424
|23,500
|Shareholders' equity Group share
|121,187
|111,556
|103,831
|Non-controlling interests
|2,499
|2,481
|2,823
|Shareholders' equity (b)
|123,686
|114,037
|106,654
|Net-debt-to-equity ratio a b
|17.8%
|13.5%
|22.0%
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio a (a b)
|15.1%
|11.9%
|18.1%
Return on average capital employed
Twelve months ended March 31, 2018
|In millions of dollars
|
Exploration &
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|Group
|Adjusted net operating income
|6,786
|539
|3,487
|1,742
|12,428
|Capital employed at 3/31/2017*
|106,937
|5,036
|11,130
|6,331
|128,810
|Capital employed at 3/31/2018*
|119,035
|5,237
|13,428
|7,409
|143,957
|ROACE
|6.0%
|10.5%
|28.4%
|25.4%
|9.1%
Full-year 2017
|In millions of dollars
|
Exploration &
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|Group
|Adjusted net operating income
|5,985
|485
|3,790
|1,676
|11,958
|Capital employed at 12/31/2016*
|107,617
|4,976
|11,618
|5,884
|127,423
|Capital employed at 12/31/2017*
|107,921
|4,692
|11,045
|6,929
|127,727
|ROACE
|5.6%
|10.0%
|33.4%
|26.2%
|9.4%
Twelve months ended March 31, 2017
|In millions of dollars
|
Exploration &
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|Group
|Adjusted net operating income
|4,213
|427
|4,088
|1,571
|10,245
|Capital employed at 3/31/2016*
|104,826
|4,669
|12,555
|5,836
|127,754
|Capital employed at 3/31/2017*
|106,937
|5,036
|11,130
|6,331
|128,810
|ROACE
|4.0%
|8.8%
|34.5%
|25.8%
|8.0%
* At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).
This press release presents the results for the first quarter 2018 from the consolidated financial statements of TOTAL S.A. as of March 31, 2018 (unaudited). The audit procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. This document does not constitute the Annual Financial Report (Rapport Financier Annuel) within the meaning of article L. 451-1-2 of the French monetary and financial Code (Code monétaire et financier).
This document may contain forward-looking information on the Group (including objectives and trends), as well as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy and plans of TOTAL. These data do not represent forecasts within the meaning of European Regulation No. 809/2004.
Such forward-looking information and statements included in this document are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and are subject to a number of risk factors that could lead to a significant difference between actual results and those anticipated, including currency fluctuations, the price of petroleum products, the ability to realize cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, environmental regulatory considerations and general economic and business conditions. Certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.
Neither TOTAL nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's financial results or the Group's activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French language version of which is filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TOTAL. Performance indicators excluding the adjustment items, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, and adjusted net income are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance and the comparison of income between periods. These adjustment items include:
(i) Special items
Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.
(ii) Inventory valuation effect
The adjusted results of the Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its competitors.
In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.
(iii) Effect of changes in fair value
The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for some transactions, differences between internal measures of performance used by TOTAL's management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.
IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.
Furthermore, TOTAL, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in Group's internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.
The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.
Euro amounts presented herein represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this press release, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website total.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.
Total Financial Statements
_______________
First quarter 2018 consolidated accounts, IFRS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TOTAL
(unaudited)
|(M$) (a)
|
1st quarter
2018
|
4th quarter
2017
|
1st quarter
2017
|Sales
|49,611
|47,351
|41,183
|Excise taxes
|(6,319)
|(5,909)
|(5,090)
|Revenues from sales
|43,292
|41,442
|36,093
|Purchases, net of inventory variation
|(29,446)
|(27,659)
|(23,987)
|Other operating expenses
|(6,937)
|(6,586)
|(6,166)
|Exploration costs
|(204)
|(287)
|(197)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(2,916)
|(5,691)
|(4,579)
|Other income
|523
|512
|2,325
|Other expense
|(190)
|(570)
|(291)
|Financial interest on debt
|(390)
|(352)
|(331)
|Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
|(41)
|(45)
|(11)
|Cost of net debt
|(431)
|(397)
|(342)
|Other financial income
|240
|240
|228
|Other financial expense
|(170)
|(159)
|(160)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
|484
|657
|548
|Income taxes
|(1,596)
|(772)
|(693)
|Consolidated net income
|2,649
|730
|2,779
|Group share
|2,636
|1,021
|2,849
|Non-controlling interests
|13
|(291)
|(70)
|Earnings per share ($)
|1.00
|0.37
|1.14
|Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
|0.99
|0.37
|1.13
|(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TOTAL
(unaudited)
|(M$)
|
1st quarter
2018
|
4th quarter
2017
|
1st quarter
2017
|Consolidated net income
|2,649
|730
|2,779
|Other comprehensive income
|Actuarial gains and losses
|25
|794
|126
|Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
|7
|Tax effect
|2
|(373)
|(41)
|Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
|2,131
|1,432
|940
|Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
|2,165
|1,853
|1,025
|Currency translation adjustment
|(362)
|(585)
|(200)
|Available for sale financial assets
|3
|(1)
|Cash flow hedge
|178
|174
|113
|Variation of foreign currency basis spread
|(29)
|Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
|(168)
|(5)
|331
|Other
|3
|Tax effect
|(48)
|(49)
|(39)
|Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
|(429)
|(462)
|207
|Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
|1,736
|1,391
|1,232
|Comprehensive income
|4,385
|2,121
|4,011
|Group share
|4,356
|2,385
|4,074
|Non-controlling interests
|29
|(264)
|(63)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
TOTAL
|(M$)
|
March 31,
(unaudited)
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets, net
|24,502
|14,587
|14,048
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|116,181
|109,397
|111,100
|Equity affiliates: investments and loans
|22,332
|22,103
|21,638
|Other investments
|1,710
|1,727
|1,381
|Non-current financial assets
|1,154
|679
|877
|Deferred income taxes
|5,519
|5,206
|4,766
|Other non-current assets
|3,633
|3,984
|4,114
|Total non-current assets
|175,031
|157,683
|157,924
|Current assets
|Inventories, net
|17,006
|16,520
|14,985
|Accounts receivable, net
|17,774
|14,893
|12,235
|Other current assets
|14,824
|14,210
|13,955
|Current financial assets
|2,289
|3,393
|3,971
|Cash and cash equivalents
|30,092
|33,185
|27,526
|Assets classified as held for sale
|2,747
|413
|Total current assets
|81,985
|84,948
|73,085
|Total assets
|257,016
|242,631
|231,009
|LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Shareholders' equity
|Common shares
|8,207
|7,882
|7,667
|Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
|120,559
|112,040
|109,583
|Currency translation adjustment
|(6,413)
|(7,908)
|(12,819)
|Treasury shares
|(1,166)
|(458)
|(600)
|Total shareholders' equity Group share
|121,187
|111,556
|103,831
|Non-controlling interests
|2,499
|2,481
|2,823
|Total shareholders' equity
|123,686
|114,037
|106,654
|Non-current liabilities
|Deferred income taxes
|11,943
|10,828
|10,936
|Employee benefits
|3,796
|3,735
|3,711
|Provisions and other non-current liabilities
|19,268
|15,986
|16,714
|Non-current financial debt
|40,257
|41,340
|42,017
|Total non-current liabilities
|75,264
|71,889
|73,378
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|24,836
|26,479
|21,633
|Other creditors and accrued liabilities
|17,952
|17,779
|15,151
|Current borrowings
|14,909
|11,096
|13,582
|Other current financial liabilities
|369
|245
|277
|Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
|1,106
|334
|Total current liabilities
|58,066
|56,705
|50,977
|Total liabilities shareholders' equity
|257,016
|242,631
|231,009
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TOTAL
(unaudited)
|(M$)
|
1st quarter
2018
|
4th quarter
2017
|
1st quarter
2017
|CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Consolidated net income
|2,649
|730
|2,779
|Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
|3,046
|5,857
|4,660
|Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
|114
|(44)
|(197)
|(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
|(125)
|(71)
|(2,232)
|Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
|(259)
|(54)
|(295)
|(Increase) decrease in working capital
|(3,222)
|2,206
|(54)
|Other changes, net
|(122)
|(9)
|40
|Cash flow from operating activities
|2,081
|8,615
|4,701
|CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
|(5,665)
|(4,662)
|(2,678)
|Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|(726)
|(3)
|(319)
|Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
|(162)
|(231)
|(523)
|Increase in non-current loans
|(171)
|(207)
|(158)
|Total expenditures
|(6,724)
|(5,103)
|(3,678)
|Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
|1,978
|901
|6
|Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
|3
|213
|2,696
|Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
|188
|5
|9
|Repayment of non-current loans
|416
|348
|187
|Total divestments
|2,585
|1,467
|2,898
|Cash flow used in investing activities
|(4,139)
|(3,636)
|(780)
|CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Issuance (repayment) of shares:
|- Parent company shareholders
|9
|33
|15
|- Treasury shares
|(558)
|Dividends paid:
|- Parent company shareholders
|(1,516)
|(643)
|(538)
|- Non-controlling interests
|(12)
|(54)
|(15)
|Issuance of perpetual subordinated notes
|Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
|(150)
|(57)
|(129)
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests
|(2)
|Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
|(2,480)
|1,531
|56
|Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
|1,707
|(878)
|(1,413)
|Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
|1,155
|(916)
|658
|Cash flow used in financing activities
|(1,845)
|(986)
|(1,366)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(3,903)
|3,993
|2,555
|Effect of exchange rates
|810
|609
|374
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|33,185
|28,583
|24,597
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|30,092
|33,185
|27,526
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TOTAL
|
Common shares issued
|
Paid-in
|
Currency
|Treasury shares
|
Shareholders'
|
Non-
|
Total
|(M$)
|Number
|Amount
|Number
|Amount
|As of January 1, 2017
|2,430,365,862
|7,604
|105,547
|(13,871)
|(10,587,822)
|(600)
|98,680
|2,894
|101,574
|Net income of the first quarter 2017
|2,849
|2,849
|(70)
|2,779
|Other comprehensive Income
|173
|1,052
|1,225
|7
|1,232
|Comprehensive Income
|3,022
|1,052
|4,074
|(63)
|4,011
|Dividend
|(15)
|(15)
|Issuance of common shares
|23,571,852
|63
|987
|1,050
|1,050
|Purchase of treasury shares
|Sale of treasury shares (1)
|Share-based payments
|44
|44
|44
|Share cancellation
|Other operations with non-controlling interests
|(6)
|(6)
|6
|Other items
|58
|58
|1
|59
|As of march 31, 2017
|2,453,937,714
|7,667
|109,583
|(12,819)
|(10,587,822)
|(600)
|103,831
|2,823
|106,654
|Net income from April 1 to December 31, 2017
|5,782
|5,782
|(262)
|5,520
|Other comprehensive Income
|545
|4,911
|5,456
|37
|5,493
|Comprehensive Income
|6,327
|4,911
|11,238
|(225)
|11,013
|Dividend
|(6,992)
|(6,992)
|(126)
|(7,118)
|Issuance of common shares
|75,051,902
|215
|3,444
|3,659
|3,659
|Purchase of treasury shares
|Sale of treasury shares (1)
|(142)
|2,211,066
|142
|Share-based payments
|107
|107
|107
|Share cancellation
|Issuance of perpetual subordinated notes
|Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
|(233)
|(233)
|(233)
|Other operations with non-controlling interests
|(2)
|(2)
|(2)
|(4)
|Other items
|(52)
|(52)
|11
|(41)
|As of December 31, 2017
|2,528,989,616
|7,882
|112,040
|(7,908)
|(8,376,756)
|(458)
|111,556
|2,481
|114,037
|Net income of the first quarter 2018
|2,636
|2,636
|13
|2,649
|Other comprehensive Income
|225
|1,495
|1,720
|16
|1,736
|Comprehensive Income
|2,861
|1,495
|4,356
|29
|4,385
|Dividend
|(12)
|(12)
|Issuance of common shares
|104,830,551
|325
|5,675
|6,000
|6,000
|Purchase of treasury shares
|(12,471,369)
|(708)
|(708)
|(708)
|Sale of treasury shares (1)
|Share-based payments
|129
|129
|129
|Share cancellation
|Issuance of perpetual subordinated notes
|Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
|(81)
|(81)
|(81)
|Other operations with non-controlling interests
|(4)
|(4)
|4
|Other items
|(61)
|(61)
|(3)
|(64)
|As of march 31, 2018
|2,633,820,167
|8,207
|120,559
|(6,413)
|(20,848,125)
|(1,166)
|121,187
|2,499
|123,686
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
TOTAL
(unaudited)
| 1st quarter 2018
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Non-Group sales
|2,467
|4,091
|21,739
|21,308
|6
|49,611
|Intersegment sales
|6,924
|468
|7,956
|198
|97
|(15,643)
|Excise taxes
|(847)
|(5,472)
|(6,319)
|Revenues from sales
|9,391
|4,559
|28,848
|16,034
|103
|(15,643)
|43,292
|Operating expenses
|(4,045)
|(4,526)
|(27,879)
|(15,503)
|(277)
|15,643
|(36,587)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(2,350)
|(70)
|(313)
|(174)
|(9)
|(2,916)
|Operating income
|2,996
|(37)
|656
|357
|(183)
|3,789
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|641
|34
|128
|86
|(2)
|887
|Tax on net operating income
|(1,550)
|(15)
|(104)
|(103)
|96
|(1,676)
|Net operating income
|2,087
|(18)
|680
|340
|(89)
|3,000
|Net cost of net debt
|(351)
|Non-controlling interests
|(13)
|Net income group share
|2,636
| 1st quarter 2018 (adjustments) (a)
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Non-Group sales
|(11)
|(11)
|Intersegment sales
|Excise taxes
|Revenues from sales
|(11)
|(11)
|Operating expenses
|(53)
|(92)
|(38)
|(29)
|(9)
|(221)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(22)
|(22)
|Operating income (b)
|(53)
|(125)
|(38)
|(29)
|(9)
|(254)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|(101)
|(11)
|(21)
|(1)
|(134)
|Tax on net operating income
|58
|3
|19
|3
|83
|Net operating income (b)
|(96)
|(133)
|(40)
|(27)
|(9)
|(305)
|Net cost of net debt
|(10)
|Non-controlling interests
|67
|Net income group share
|(248)
| (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
|On operating income
|(38)
|(29)
|On net operating income
|(23)
|(27)
| 1st quarter 2018 (adjusted)
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Non-Group sales
|2,467
|4,102
|21,739
|21,308
|6
|49,622
|Intersegment sales
|6,924
|468
|7,956
|198
|97
|(15,643)
|Excise taxes
|(847)
|(5,472)
|(6,319)
|Revenues from sales
|9,391
|4,570
|28,848
|16,034
|103
|(15,643)
|43,303
|Operating expenses
|(3,992)
|(4,434)
|(27,841)
|(15,474)
|(268)
|15,643
|(36,366)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(2,350)
|(48)
|(313)
|(174)
|(9)
|(2,894)
|Adjusted operating income
|3,049
|88
|694
|386
|(174)
|4,043
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|742
|45
|149
|87
|(2)
|1,021
|Tax on net operating income
|(1,608)
|(18)
|(123)
|(106)
|96
|(1,759)
|Adjusted net operating income
|2,183
|115
|720
|367
|(80)
|3,305
|Net cost of net debt
|(341)
|Non-controlling interests
|(80)
|Adjusted net income group share
|2,884
| 1st quarter 2018
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|
Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Total expenditures
|5,871
|249
|332
|228
|44
|6,724
|Total divestments
|2,251
|78
|25
|228
|3
|2,585
|Cash flow from operating activities (*)
|3,569
|(179)
|(1,109)
|(60)
|(140)
|2,081
|(*) As of January 1st, 2018, for a better reflection of the operating performance of the segments, financial expenses were all transferred to the Corporate segment. 2017 comparative information have been restated.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
TOTAL
(unaudited)
| 4th quarter 2017
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Non-Group sales
|2,185
|4,083
|20,661
|20,419
|3
|47,351
|Intersegment sales
|6,506
|311
|7,890
|207
|90
|(15,004)
|Excise taxes
|(828)
|(5,081)
|(5,909)
|Revenues from sales
|8,691
|4,394
|27,723
|15,545
|93
|(15,004)
|41,442
|Operating expenses
|(3,806)
|(4,385)
|(26,191)
|(14,849)
|(305)
|15,004
|(34,532)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(4,890)
|(319)
|(284)
|(185)
|(13)
|(5,691)
|Operating income
|(5)
|(310)
|1,248
|511
|(225)
|1,219
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|348
|51
|199
|76
|6
|680
|Tax on net operating income
|(537)
|(86)
|(67)
|(157)
|55
|(792)
|Net operating income
|(194)
|(345)
|1,380
|430
|(164)
|1,107
|Net cost of net debt
|(377)
|Non-controlling interests
|291
|Net income group share
|1,021
| 4th quarter 2017 (adjustments) (a)
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|
Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Non-Group sales
|21
|21
|Intersegment sales
|Excise taxes
|Revenues from sales
|21
|21
|Operating expenses
|(243)
|355
|33
|145
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(2,382)
|(266)
|(3)
|(10)
|(2,661)
|Operating income (b)
|(2,382)
|(488)
|352
|23
|(2,495)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|(112)
|(22)
|9
|(19)
|(144)
|Tax on net operating income
|495
|(67)
|133
|(10)
|(136)
|415
|Net operating income (b)
|(1,999)
|(577)
|494
|(6)
|(136)
|(2,224)
|Net cost of net debt
|(8)
|Non-controlling interests
|381
|Net income group share
|(1,851)
| (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
|On operating income
|423
|31
|On net operating income
|354
|11
| 4th quarter 2017 (adjusted)
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|
Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Non-Group sales
|2,185
|4,062
|20,661
|20,419
|3
|47,330
|Intersegment sales
|6,506
|311
|7,890
|207
|90
|(15,004)
|Excise taxes
|(828)
|(5,081)
|(5,909)
|Revenues from sales
|8,691
|4,373
|27,723
|15,545
|93
|(15,004)
|41,421
|Operating expenses
|(3,806)
|(4,142)
|(26,546)
|(14,882)
|(305)
|15,004
|(34,677)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(2,508)
|(53)
|(281)
|(175)
|(13)
|(3,030)
|Adjusted operating income
|2,377
|178
|896
|488
|(225)
|3,714
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|460
|73
|190
|95
|6
|824
|Tax on net operating income
|(1,032)
|(19)
|(200)
|(147)
|191
|(1,207)
|Adjusted net operating income
|1,805
|232
|886
|436
|(28)
|3,331
|Net cost of net debt
|(369)
|Non-controlling interests
|(90)
|Adjusted net income group share
|2,872
| 4th quarter 2017
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Total expenditures
|3,490
|306
|710
|570
|27
|5,103
|Total divestments
|1,334
|46
|36
|45
|6
|1,467
|Cash flow from operating activities (*)
|4,174
|667
|3,030
|1,015
|(271)
|8,615
|(*) As of January 1st, 2018, for a better reflection of the operating performance of the segments, financial expenses were all transferred to the Corporate segment. 2017 comparative information have been restated.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
TOTAL
(unaudited)
| 1st quarter 2017
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Non-Group sales
|2,103
|3,197
|18,574
|17,298
|11
|41,183
|Intersegment sales
|5,548
|309
|6,346
|274
|105
|(12,582)
|Excise taxes
|(701)
|(4,389)
|(5,090)
|Revenues from sales
|7,651
|3,506
|24,219
|13,183
|116
|(12,582)
|36,093
|Operating expenses
|(3,687)
|(3,469)
|(22,878)
|(12,665)
|(233)
|12,582
|(30,350)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(4,068)
|(72)
|(287)
|(144)
|(8)
|(4,579)
|Operating income
|(104)
|(35)
|1,054
|374
|(125)
|1,164
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|190
|(45)
|2,453
|30
|22
|2,650
|Tax on net operating income
|(439)
|(37)
|(356)
|(108)
|171
|(769)
|Net operating income
|(353)
|(117)
|3,151
|296
|68
|3,045
|Net cost of net debt
|(266)
|Non-controlling interests
|70
|Net income group share
|2,849
| 1st quarter 2017 (adjustments) (a)
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|
Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Non-Group sales
|Intersegment sales
|Excise taxes
|Revenues from sales
|Operating expenses
|(89)
|57
|(15)
|(47)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(1,854)
|(26)
|(50)
|(1,930)
|Operating income (b)
|(1,854)
|(115)
|7
|(15)
|(1,977)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|(210)
|(63)
|2,209
|5
|1,941
|Tax on net operating income
|329
|(88)
|5
|246
|Net operating income (b)
|(1,735)
|(178)
|2,128
|(5)
|210
|Net cost of net debt
|(7)
|Non-controlling interests
|88
|Net income group share
|291
| (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
|On operating income
|83
|(15)
|On net operating income
|58
|(5)
| 1st quarter 2017 (adjusted)
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Non-Group sales
|2,103
|3,197
|18,574
|17,298
|11
|41,183
|Intersegment sales
|5,548
|309
|6,346
|274
|105
|(12,582)
|Excise taxes
|(701)
|(4,389)
|(5,090)
|Revenues from sales
|7,651
|3,506
|24,219
|13,183
|116
|(12,582)
|36,093
|Operating expenses
|(3,687)
|(3,380)
|(22,935)
|(12,650)
|(233)
|12,582
|(30,303)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(2,214)
|(46)
|(237)
|(144)
|(8)
|(2,649)
|Adjusted operating income
|1,750
|80
|1,047
|389
|(125)
|3,141
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
|400
|18
|244
|25
|22
|709
|Tax on net operating income
|(768)
|(37)
|(268)
|(113)
|171
|(1,015)
|Adjusted net operating income
|1,382
|61
|1,023
|301
|68
|2,835
|Net cost of net debt
|(259)
|Non-controlling interests
|(18)
|Adjusted net income group share
|2,558
| 1st quarter 2017
(M$)
|
Exploration
|
Gas,
|
Refining &
|
Marketing &
|
Corporate
|Intercompany
|Total
|Total expenditures
|2,636
|315
|266
|439
|22
|3,678
|Total divestments
|113
|4
|2,740
|36
|5
|2,898
|Cash flow from operating activities (*)
|2,801
|140
|1,762
|331
|(333)
|4,701
|(*) As of January 1st, 2018, for a better reflection of the operating performance of the segments, financial expenses were all transferred to the Corporate segment. 2017 comparative information have been restated.
Reconciliation of the information by business segment with consolidated financial statements
TOTAL
(unaudited)
| 1st quarter 2018
(M$)
|Adjusted
|Adjustments (a)
|
Consolidated
|Sales
|49,622
|(11)
|49,611
|Excise taxes
|(6,319)
|(6,319)
|Revenues from sales
|43,303
|(11)
|43,292
|Purchases, net of inventory variation
|(29,360)
|(86)
|(29,446)
|Other operating expenses
|(6,802)
|(135)
|(6,937)
|Exploration costs
|(204)
|(204)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(2,894)
|(22)
|(2,916)
|Other income
|374
|149
|523
|Other expense
|(60)
|(130)
|(190)
|Financial interest on debt
|(380)
|(10)
|(390)
|Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
|(41)
|(41)
|Cost of net debt
|(421)
|(10)
|(431)
|Other financial income
|240
|240
|Other financial expense
|(170)
|(170)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
|637
|(153)
|484
|Income taxes
|(1,679)
|83
|(1,596)
|Consolidated net income
|2,964
|(315)
|2,649
|Group share
|2,884
|(248)
|2,636
|Non-controlling interests
|80
|(67)
|13
|(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
| 1st quarter 2017
(M$)
|Adjusted
|Adjustments (a)
|
Consolidated
|Sales
|41,183
|41,183
|Excise taxes
|(5,090)
|(5,090)
|Revenues from sales
|36,093
|36,093
|Purchases, net of inventory variation
|(23,990)
|3
|(23,987)
|Other operating expenses
|(6,116)
|(50)
|(6,166)
|Exploration costs
|(197)
|(197)
|Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
|(2,649)
|(1,930)
|(4,579)
|Other income
|108
|2,217
|2,325
|Other expense
|(58)
|(233)
|(291)
|Financial interest on debt
|(324)
|(7)
|(331)
|Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
|(11)
|(11)
|Cost of net debt
|(335)
|(7)
|(342)
|Other financial income
|228
|228
|Other financial expense
|(160)
|(160)
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
|591
|(43)
|548
|Income taxes
|(939)
|246
|(693)
|Consolidated net income
|2,576
|203
|2,779
|Group share
|2,558
|291
|2,849
|Non-controlling interests
|18
|(88)
|(70)
|(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
1 Adjusted results are defined as income using replacement cost, adjusted for special items, excluding the impact of changes for fair value; adjustment items are on page 10.
2 Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
3 In accordance with IFRS norms, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the perpetual subordinated bond
4 Including acquisitions and increases in non-current loans.
5 Including divestments and reimbursements of non-current loans.
6 Net investments investments divestments repayment of non-current loans other operations with non-controlling interests.
7 Organic investments net investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests.
8 Operating cash flow before working capital changes, previously referred to as adjusted cash flow from operations, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost. The inventory valuation effect is explained on page 13. 9 DACF debt adjusted cash flow, is defined as operating cash flow before working capital changes and financial charges
10 Certain transactions referred to in the highlights are subject to approval by authorities or to other conditions as per the agreements.
11 Details shown on page 10.
12 Details shown on page 10 and in the annex to the financial statements.
13 Net cash flow operating cash flow before working capital changes net investments (including other transactions with non-controlling interests).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005764/en/
Contacts:
Total
Media Relations:
+33 1 47 44 46 99
presse@total.com
@TotalPress
or
Investors Relations:
+44 (0)207 719 7962
ir@total.com