1Q18 1Q17 Change

vs 1Q17 Adjusted net income1 - in billions of dollars (B$) 2.9 2.6 +13% - in dollars per share 1.09 1.01 +8% Operating cash flow before working capital changes8 (B$) 5.4 4.7 +15% DACF9 (B$) 5.7 4.9 +16% Net income (Group share) of 2.6 B$ in 1Q18, a 7% decrease compared to 1Q17 Net-debt-to-capital ratio of 15.1% at March 31, 2018 Hydrocarbon production of 2,703 kboe/d in 1Q18, an increase of more than 5% compared to 1Q17 Ex-dividend date for first interim 2018 dividend of 0.64 €/share on 25 September 2018

Total's (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) Board of Directors met on April 25, 2018, to review the Group's first quarter accounts. Commenting on the results, Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné said:

« Oil prices continued to rebound in the first quarter 2018. Brent rose to an average of $67 per barrel, supported by strong demand, OPEC-non-OPEC compliance and geopolitical tensions. Conversely, as a result of this increase, refining margins were weaker (-34%). In this context, the Group's adjusted net income and DACF continued to increase, achieving growth of 13% and 16%, respectively, compared to a year ago, in line with announced sensitivities. Cash flow after organic investments increased to $2.8 billion, up by more than 50% from a year ago, thanks to good operational performance and continued spending discipline. Return on equity was 10%.

In line with the shareholder return policy announced in February, the Group is raising the first 2018 interim dividend by 3.2%. Scrip shares issued in January for the second 2017 interim dividend were bought back to prevent any dilution. In addition, the group bought back a further $300 million of shares to return to shareholders part of the benefit realized from higher oil prices.

First quarter production reached a record level of more than 2.7 Mboe/d, an increase of more than 5% from a year ago, despite the expiration of the Mahakam permit in Indonesia. Notable drivers included the ramp-ups of new projects, like Yamal LNG in Russia and Moho Nord in Congo, as well as the contribution of new assets, in particular Maersk Oil and Al Shaheen in Qatar. There were two start-ups in the first quarter, Fort Hills in Canada and Timimoun in Algeria.

The Group continues to prepare for the future. Major successes were achieved by successfully obtaining two new 40-year concessions in offshore Abu Dhabi, acquiring a 16% interest in the Waha onshore concession in Libya and growing its position in the deep-offshore Gulf of Mexico, following the giant discovery of Ballymore in January.

In the Downstream, the Group is pursuing its growth in petrochemicals with the finalization of a joint venture with NOVA and Borealis in the United States and by signing an agreement in principle to build a giant petrochemical complex integrated into the SATORP refinery in Saudi Arabia.

The announced acquisition of Direct Energie allows Total to accelerate its development in gas and power generation and distribution in France and Belgium. This transaction is part of the Group's strategy to expand along the entire gas-power value chain and to develop low-carbon energies. »

Key figures1

In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate, earnings per share and number of shares 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Adjusted net operating income from business segments 3,385 3,359 2,767 +22% Exploration Production 2,183 1,805 1,382 +58% Gas, Renewables Power 115 232 61 +89% Refining Chemicals 720 886 1,023 -30% Marketing Services 367 436 301 +22% Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income 637 731 591 +8% Group effective tax rate2 39.9% 31.8% 31.3% Adjusted net income 2,884 2,872 2,558 +13% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars)3 1.09 1.10 1.01 +8% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)* 0.89 0.94 0.95 -7% Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,568 2,536 2,457 +4% Net income (Group share) 2,636 1,021 2,849 -7% Investments4 6,724 5,103 3,678 +83% Divestments5 2,585 1,467 2,898 -11% Net investments6 4,139 3,638 780 x5.3 Organic investments7 2,620 4,442 2,944 -11% Resource acquisitions 3,474 107 12 n.s. Operating cash flow before working capital changes8 5,370 5,955 4,687 +15% Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial charges (DACF)9 5,668 6,233 4,902 +16% Cash flow from operations 2,081 8,615 4,701 -56%

* Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.2292 in the first quarter 2018.

Highlights since the beginning of 201810

Started production at the Timimoun gas field in Algeria and the Fort Hills project in Canada

Obtained interests in two new 40-year concessions for offshore fields Umm Shaif and Nasr (20%) and Lower Zakum (5%) in Abu Dhabi

Acquired a 16.33% interest in the onshore Waha concession in Libya

Total became the second-largest North Sea operator with the closing of the Maersk Oil acquisition

Finalized the acquisition of interests in the deep-offshore fields of Lapa and Iara in Brazil as part of the strategic alliance with Petrobras

Finalized the sale of the Martin Linge field in Norway

Strengthened the Group's presence in the deep-offshore Gulf of Mexico with the major Ballymore discovery as well as acquiring from Cobalt increased interests in the Anchor discovery and North Platte to reach 32.5% and 60% respectively and exploration assets

Acquired exploration permits in prolific basins in Guyana and Mediterranean Sea offshore Lebanon

Created a petrochemical joint venture in the United States with Borealis and NOVA Chemicals

Signed an MOU with Saudi Aramco for the construction of a giant petrochemical complex at the Satorp refinery in Jubail, Saudi Arabia

Signed an agreement to acquire Direct Energie

Analysis of business segments

Exploration Production

Environment liquids and gas price realizations*

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Brent ($/b) 66.8 61.3 53.7 +24% Average liquids price ($/b) 60.3 57.6 49.2 +23% Average gas price ($/Mbtu) 4.73 4.23 4.10 +15% Average hydrocarbon price ($/boe) 47.3 43.3 37.9 +25%

* Consolidated subsidiaries, excluding fixed margins.

The average liquids differential deteriorated by 2 $/b due mainly to very weak prices achieved for bitumen production in Canada where production increased significantly with the startup of Fort Hills.

Production

Production Hydrocarbon production 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Combined production (kboe/d) 2,703 2,613 2,569 +5% Liquids (kb/d) 1,481 1,389 1,303 +14% Gas (Mcf/d) 6,664 6,832 6,894 -3%

Hydrocarbon production was 2,703 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the first quarter 2018, an increase of more than 5% compared to 2017, due to the following:

+7% due to new start-ups and ramp-ups, notably Moho Nord, Yamal LNG, Edradour-Glenlivet, Kashagan, Fort Hills and Libra;

0% portfolio effect. The integration of Al-Shaheen in Qatar, the assets of Maersk Oil, Waha in Libya and Lapa and Iara fields in Brazil were offset by the expiration of the Mahakam permit in Indonesia at the end of 2017;

+1% related to improved security conditions in Libya and Nigeria;

-3% due to the PSC price effect, natural field decline and production quotas.

Results

In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Adjusted net operating income* 2,183 1,805 1,382 +58% including income from equity affiliates 446 419 315 +42% Effective tax rate** 48.1% 42.8% 41.9% Investments 5,871 3,490 2,636 +123% Divestments 2,251 1,334 113 x20 Organic investments 2,057 3,120 2,506 -18% Operating cash flow before working capital changes *** 4,265 4,263 3,336 +28% Cash flow from operations *** 3,569 4,174 2,801 +27%

* Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).

*** excluding financial charges

Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was 2,183 M$ in the first quarter 2018, an increase of close to 60% compared to 2017. Production growth and cost reduction efforts helped capture the benefit of higher oil and gas prices, despite an increase in tax rate to 48% in line with increasing hydrocarbon prices.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes increased by 28% for the same reasons.

Exploration Production generated 2.2 B$ of cash flow after organic investments in the first quarter 2018.

Gas, Renewables Power

Results

In millions of dollars 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Adjusted net operating income* 115 232 61 +89% Investments 249 306 315 -21% Divestments 78 46 4 x19.5 Organic investments 77 85 102 -25% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 49 25 35 +40% Cash flow from operations ** (179) 667 140 n.s.

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** excluding financial charges

Adjusted net operating income for the Gas, Renewables Power segment was 115 M$ in the first quarter 2018, notably due to improved performance of solar activities.

Refining Chemicals

Refinery throughput and utilization rates*

1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Total refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,832 1,842 1,917 -4% France 624 648 625 Rest of Europe 746 784 799 -7% Rest of world 462 410 493 -6% Utlization rate based on crude only** 87% 91% 91%

* Includes share of TotalErg, and African refineries reported in the Marketing Services segment.

** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.

Refinery throughput decreased by 4% in the first quarter 2018 compared to the first quarter 2017, notably as a result of the first major shutdown on one of two distillation trains at SATORP in Saudi Arabia, during which the capacity was increased by more than 10%, as well as operational difficulties on the Antwerp platform related to the start-up of Optara and the beginning of major turnaround activities on the largest distillation train.

Results

In millions of dollars except the ERMI 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 European refining margin indicator ERMI ($/t) 25.6 35.5 38.9 -34% Adjusted net operating income* 720 886 1,023 -30% Investments 332 710 266 +25% Divestments 25 36 2,740 -99% Organic investments 308 684 222 +39% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 920 1,142 1,031 -11% Cash flow from operations ** (1,109) 3,030 1,762 n.s.

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** excluding financial charges

The Group's European refining margin indicator (ERMI) decreased by 34% to 25.6 $/t on average in the first quarter 2018, mainly due to an increase in oil prices and reduced seasonal demand.

In this context, Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was 720 M$ in the first quarter 2018, a decrease of 30% compared to the first quarter 2017.

Marketing Services

Petroleum product sales

Sales in kb/d* 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Total Marketing Services sales 1,801 1,821 1,728 +4% Europe 993 1,046 1,039 -4% Rest of world 808 775 689 +17%

* Excludes trading and bulk refining sales, includes share of TotalErg.

Petroleum product sales increased by 4% compared to a year ago, notably due to strong growth in Asia and Africa, thanks in part to the integration of GAPCO's logistics and distribution activities in East Africa. European volumes decreased mainly due to the sale of TotalErg in Italy.

Results

In millions of dollars 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Adjusted net operating income* 367 436 301 +22% Investments 228 570 439 -48% Divestments 228 45 36 x6.3 Organic investments 136 533 95 +43% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 430 644 429 Cash flow from operations ** (60) 1,015 331 n.s.

* Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** excluding financial charges

Adjusted net operating income was 367 M$ in the first quarter 2018, an increase of 22% compared to the first quarter 2017. Volume growth allowed the Group to take full advantage of consistently good margins.

Group results

Adjusted net operating income from business segments

Adjusted net operating income from the business segments was 3,385 M$ in the first quarter 2018, an increase of 22% compared to last year, due to the strong performance from Exploration Production, taking advantage of higher prices and production growth, from Gas Renewables Power, and Marketing Services, which continues to develop in growing markets, and with a decrease in contribution from Refining Chemicals, in a context of lower refining margins.

Adjusted net income (Group share)

Adjusted net income was 2,884 M$ in the first quarter 2018, an increase of 13% compared to a year ago. The increase was due to the performance of the segments which increased by a 22%. The net cost of the net debt increased compared to last year, mainly due to the increase in dollar interest rates.

Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value9

Total adjustments affecting net income10 were -248 M$ in the first quarter 2018.

The effective tax rate for the Group was 39.9% in the first quarter 2018, compared to 31.3% a year ago, due to the increase in the effective tax rate for Exploration Production, in line with higher hydrocarbon prices, and the larger contribution of this segment to the Group's results this quarter.

Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter 2018 increased by 8% to $1.09, calculated on the basis of a weighted average of 2,568 million fully-diluted shares, from $1.01 in the first quarter 2017.

The number of fully-diluted shares was 2,632 million on March 31, 2018.

Following the February 2018 announcements about shareholder return, the Group proceeded to buy back 9.8 million shares in the first quarter for cancellation. The buyback is comprised of repurchasing all shares issued in the quarter as scrip dividend to eliminate dilution as well as an additional repurchase of shares for 294 M$ to return to shareholders some benefit resulting from higher oil prices.

Divestments acquisitions

Asset sales completed in the first quarter 2018 were 2,169 M$, comprised mainly of the sale of the higher-cost Martin Linge field in Norway, an interest in Fort Hills in Canada and the marketing activities of TotalErg in Italy.

Acquisitions completed in the first quarter 2018 were 3,688 M$, comprised mainly of the acquisition of interests in the deep-offshore fields of Iara and Lapa in Brazil, interests in two new 40-year concessions in offshore Abu Dhabi, and the acquisition of 16.3% in the Waha field in Libya, net of the cash attained from the consolidation of Maersk Oil.

Net cash flow

The Group's net cash flow11 was 1,231 M$ in the first quarter 2018. The 15% increase in operating cash flow before working capital changes funded net investments, which increased by almost 3.4 B$ essentially linked to significant acquisitions closed in the first quarter 2018 (3.7 B$).

Return on equity

Return on equity for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, was 10%, an increase compared to the same period a year ago.

In millions of dollars April 1, 2017

March 31, 2018 January 1, 2017 to

December 31, 2017 April 1, 2016

March 31, 2017 Adjusted net income 11,150 10,762 9,363 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 111,522 106,078 99,784 Return on equity (ROE) 10.0% 10.1% 9.4%

Return on average capital employed was 9.1% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, an increase compared to the same period a year ago, despite the dilutive effect of including all the capital employed related to Maersk Oil but results for only the month of March.

In millions of dollars April 1, 2017

March 31, 2018 January 1, 2017 to

December 31, 2017 April 1, 2016

March 31, 2017 Adjusted net operating income 12,428 11,958 10,245 Average capital employed 136,384 127,574 128,282 ROACE 9.1% 9.4% 8.0%

2018 Sensitivities*

Scenario Change Estimated impact

on adjusted

net operating

income Estimated

impact on

cash flow Dollar 1.2 $/€ +/- 0.1 per -/+ 0.1 B$ ~0 B$ Brent 50 $/b +/- 10 $/b** +/- 2.3 B$ +/- 2.8 B$ European refining margin indicator (ERMI) 35 $/t +/- 10 $/t +/- 0.5 B$ +/- 0.6 B$

* Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about the Group's portfolio in 2018. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals.

** Assumes constant liquids price differentials.

Summary and outlook

Since the start of the second quarter 2018, Brent has traded at around 70 $/b in a context of sustained demand growth and inventory reduction. The environment remains nevertheless volatile with persistent uncertainty around the evolution of global supply.

The Group rigorously maintains its discipline on costs. The Opex target of 5.5 $/boe is maintained for 2018. The cost reduction program is ongoing with an objective of more than $4 billion in 2018. The Group's organic breakeven point continues to decrease, with a target of 25 $/b this year.

The Group continues to invest in profitable projects and take advantage of a favorable cost environment. An investment level of $15-17 billion (organic and acquisitions net of asset sales) is confirmed for 2018.

Production growth should surpass the 2018 target of 6%, thanks to the start-ups and ramp-ups of new projects, as well as the integration of recently acquired assets, supporting the 2016-22 target of 5% per year on average.

The start-up of cash-accretive projects plus the full contribution of new assets, mainly Maersk Oil, should continue to feed the growth in cash flow for the rest of the year 2018.

Since the start of the second quarter, refining margins are higher at around 30 $/t. Scheduled maintenance has affected refineries utilization rates since mid-March, mainly on the petrochemical side of the Normandy platform and on one of two refining trains at the Antwerp platform.

In line with announcements on the shareholder return policy, the Group will buy back dividend scrip shares issued this year to eliminate any dilution. In addition, the Group will continue to buy back up to $5 billion of shares over the period 2018-20 so that shareholders benefit from the free cash flow. The dividend will be increased by 10% over the next three years to reach 2.72 euros per share in 2020.

To listen to the presentation by Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné and CFO Patrick de La Chevardière today at 13:15 (London time) please log on to total.comor call +44 (0) 330 336 9105 in Europe or +1 323 794 2423 in the United States (code: 9753541). For a replay, please consult the website or call +44 (0) 207 660 0134 in Europe or +1 719 457 0820 in the United States (code: 9753541).

Operating information by segment

Exploration Production

Combined liquids and gas production by region (kboe/d) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Europe and Central Asia 886 764 806 +10% Africa 673 659 635 +6% Middle East and North Africa 639 595 534 +20% Americas 371 356 334 +11% Asia-Pacific 134 239 259 -48% Total production 2,703 2,613 2,569 +5% includes equity affiliates 724 656 645 +12% Liquids production by region (kb/d) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Europe and Central Asia 299 265 271 +10% Africa 503 501 485 +4% Middle East and North Africa 501 457 392 +28% Americas 165 137 126 +31% Asia-Pacific 13 29 29 -56% Total production 1,481 1,389 1,303 +14% includes equity affiliates 304 311 264 +15% Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Europe and Central Asia 3,157 2,657 2,891 +9% Africa 857 980 713 +20% Middle East and North Africa 761 759 787 -3% Americas 1,158 1,225 1,171 -1% Asia-Pacific 731 1,211 1,332 -45% Total production 6,664 6,832 6,894 -3% includes equity affiliates 2,257 2,022 2,015 +12% Liquefied natural gas 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 LNG sales* (Mt) 2.50 2.62 2.99 -16%

* Sales, Group share, excluding trading; 2017 data restated to reflect volume estimates for Bontang LNG in Indonesia based on the 2017 SEC coefficient.

Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d)* 1Q18 4Q17* 1Q17* 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Europe** 1,902 2,000 2,135 -11% Africa 754 639 564 +34% Americas 760 476 576 +32% Rest of world 680 727 757 -10% Total consolidated sales 4,096 3,842 4,033 +2% Includes bulk sales 570 587 616 -7% Includes trading 1,725 1,434 1,689 +2%

* 4Q17 and 1Q17 data restated

**Includes share of TotalErg.

Adjustment items to net income (Group share)

In millions of dollars 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 Special items affecting net income (Group share) (195) (2,218) 236 Gain (loss) on asset sales (101) 188 2,139 Restructuring charges (21) (5) (5) Impairments (12) (2,060) (1,718) Other (61) (341) (180) After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost (45) 354 55 Effect of changes in fair value (8) 13 0 Total adjustments affecting net income (248) (1,851) 291

Investments Divestments

In millions of dollars 1Q18 4Q17 1Q17 1Q18

vs

1Q17 Organic investments 2,620 4,442 2,944 -11% capitalized exploration 111 181 111 increase in non-current loans 171 207 158 +8% repayment of non-current loans (416) (348) (187) +122% Acquisitions 3,688 313 547 x6.7 Asset sales 2,169 1,119 2,711 -20% Other transactions with non-controlling interests (2) n.s. Net investments 4,139 3,638 780 x5.3

Gearing ratios

In millions of dollars 03/31/2018 12/31/2017 03/31/2017 Current borrowings 14,909 11,096 13,582 Net current financial assets (1,920) (3,148) (3,694) Net financial assets classified as held for sale (2) Non-current financial debt 40,257 41,340 42,017 Hedging instruments of non-current debt (1,154) (679) (877) Cash and cash equivalents (30,092) (33,185) (27,526) Net debt (a) 22,000 15,424 23,500 Shareholders' equity Group share 121,187 111,556 103,831 Non-controlling interests 2,499 2,481 2,823 Shareholders' equity (b) 123,686 114,037 106,654 Net-debt-to-equity ratio a b 17.8% 13.5% 22.0% Net-debt-to-capital ratio a (a b) 15.1% 11.9% 18.1%

Return on average capital employed

Twelve months ended March 31, 2018

In millions of dollars Exploration &

Production Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Group Adjusted net operating income 6,786 539 3,487 1,742 12,428 Capital employed at 3/31/2017* 106,937 5,036 11,130 6,331 128,810 Capital employed at 3/31/2018* 119,035 5,237 13,428 7,409 143,957 ROACE 6.0% 10.5% 28.4% 25.4% 9.1%

Full-year 2017

In millions of dollars Exploration &

Production Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Group Adjusted net operating income 5,985 485 3,790 1,676 11,958 Capital employed at 12/31/2016* 107,617 4,976 11,618 5,884 127,423 Capital employed at 12/31/2017* 107,921 4,692 11,045 6,929 127,727 ROACE 5.6% 10.0% 33.4% 26.2% 9.4%

Twelve months ended March 31, 2017

In millions of dollars Exploration &

Production Gas,

Renewables

& Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Group Adjusted net operating income 4,213 427 4,088 1,571 10,245 Capital employed at 3/31/2016* 104,826 4,669 12,555 5,836 127,754 Capital employed at 3/31/2017* 106,937 5,036 11,130 6,331 128,810 ROACE 4.0% 8.8% 34.5% 25.8% 8.0%

* At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).

This press release presents the results for the first quarter 2018 from the consolidated financial statements of TOTAL S.A. as of March 31, 2018 (unaudited). The audit procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. This document does not constitute the Annual Financial Report (Rapport Financier Annuel) within the meaning of article L. 451-1-2 of the French monetary and financial Code (Code monétaire et financier).

This document may contain forward-looking information on the Group (including objectives and trends), as well as forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy and plans of TOTAL. These data do not represent forecasts within the meaning of European Regulation No. 809/2004.

Such forward-looking information and statements included in this document are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and are subject to a number of risk factors that could lead to a significant difference between actual results and those anticipated, including currency fluctuations, the price of petroleum products, the ability to realize cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, environmental regulatory considerations and general economic and business conditions. Certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.

Neither TOTAL nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further information on factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company's financial results or the Group's activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French language version of which is filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TOTAL. Performance indicators excluding the adjustment items, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, and adjusted net income are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance and the comparison of income between periods. These adjustment items include:

(i) Special items

Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.

(ii) Inventory valuation effect

The adjusted results of the Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of its competitors.

In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.

(iii) Effect of changes in fair value

The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for some transactions, differences between internal measures of performance used by TOTAL's management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.

IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.

Furthermore, TOTAL, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in Group's internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.

The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.

Euro amounts presented herein represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this press release, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website total.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.

Total Financial Statements

_______________

First quarter 2018 consolidated accounts, IFRS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

TOTAL

(unaudited)

(M$) (a) 1st quarter

2018 4th quarter

2017 1st quarter

2017 Sales 49,611 47,351 41,183 Excise taxes (6,319) (5,909) (5,090) Revenues from sales 43,292 41,442 36,093 Purchases, net of inventory variation (29,446) (27,659) (23,987) Other operating expenses (6,937) (6,586) (6,166) Exploration costs (204) (287) (197) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,916) (5,691) (4,579) Other income 523 512 2,325 Other expense (190) (570) (291) Financial interest on debt (390) (352) (331) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (41) (45) (11) Cost of net debt (431) (397) (342) Other financial income 240 240 228 Other financial expense (170) (159) (160) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 484 657 548 Income taxes (1,596) (772) (693) Consolidated net income 2,649 730 2,779 Group share 2,636 1,021 2,849 Non-controlling interests 13 (291) (70) Earnings per share ($) 1.00 0.37 1.14 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 0.99 0.37 1.13 (a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

TOTAL

(unaudited)

(M$) 1st quarter

2018 4th quarter

2017 1st quarter

2017 Consolidated net income 2,649 730 2,779 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses 25 794 126 Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 7 Tax effect 2 (373) (41) Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company 2,131 1,432 940 Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 2,165 1,853 1,025 Currency translation adjustment (362) (585) (200) Available for sale financial assets 3 (1) Cash flow hedge 178 174 113 Variation of foreign currency basis spread (29) Share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount (168) (5) 331 Other 3 Tax effect (48) (49) (39) Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (429) (462) 207 Total other comprehensive income (net amount) 1,736 1,391 1,232 Comprehensive income 4,385 2,121 4,011 Group share 4,356 2,385 4,074 Non-controlling interests 29 (264) (63)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

TOTAL

(M$) March 31,

2018

(unaudited) December 31,

2017 March 31,

2017

(unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 24,502 14,587 14,048 Property, plant and equipment, net 116,181 109,397 111,100 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 22,332 22,103 21,638 Other investments 1,710 1,727 1,381 Non-current financial assets 1,154 679 877 Deferred income taxes 5,519 5,206 4,766 Other non-current assets 3,633 3,984 4,114 Total non-current assets 175,031 157,683 157,924 Current assets Inventories, net 17,006 16,520 14,985 Accounts receivable, net 17,774 14,893 12,235 Other current assets 14,824 14,210 13,955 Current financial assets 2,289 3,393 3,971 Cash and cash equivalents 30,092 33,185 27,526 Assets classified as held for sale 2,747 413 Total current assets 81,985 84,948 73,085 Total assets 257,016 242,631 231,009 LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity Common shares 8,207 7,882 7,667 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 120,559 112,040 109,583 Currency translation adjustment (6,413) (7,908) (12,819) Treasury shares (1,166) (458) (600) Total shareholders' equity Group share 121,187 111,556 103,831 Non-controlling interests 2,499 2,481 2,823 Total shareholders' equity 123,686 114,037 106,654 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 11,943 10,828 10,936 Employee benefits 3,796 3,735 3,711 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 19,268 15,986 16,714 Non-current financial debt 40,257 41,340 42,017 Total non-current liabilities 75,264 71,889 73,378 Current liabilities Accounts payable 24,836 26,479 21,633 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 17,952 17,779 15,151 Current borrowings 14,909 11,096 13,582 Other current financial liabilities 369 245 277 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 1,106 334 Total current liabilities 58,066 56,705 50,977 Total liabilities shareholders' equity 257,016 242,631 231,009

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

TOTAL

(unaudited)

(M$) 1st quarter

2018 4th quarter

2017 1st quarter

2017 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 2,649 730 2,779 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 3,046 5,857 4,660 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 114 (44) (197) (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (125) (71) (2,232) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings (259) (54) (295) (Increase) decrease in working capital (3,222) 2,206 (54) Other changes, net (122) (9) 40 Cash flow from operating activities 2,081 8,615 4,701 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (5,665) (4,662) (2,678) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (726) (3) (319) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (162) (231) (523) Increase in non-current loans (171) (207) (158) Total expenditures (6,724) (5,103) (3,678) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 1,978 901 6 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 3 213 2,696 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 188 5 9 Repayment of non-current loans 416 348 187 Total divestments 2,585 1,467 2,898 Cash flow used in investing activities (4,139) (3,636) (780) CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance (repayment) of shares: - Parent company shareholders 9 33 15 - Treasury shares (558) Dividends paid: - Parent company shareholders (1,516) (643) (538) - Non-controlling interests (12) (54) (15) Issuance of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (150) (57) (129) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (2) Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt (2,480) 1,531 56 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings 1,707 (878) (1,413) Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 1,155 (916) 658 Cash flow used in financing activities (1,845) (986) (1,366) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,903) 3,993 2,555 Effect of exchange rates 810 609 374 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 33,185 28,583 24,597 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 30,092 33,185 27,526

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TOTAL

Common shares issued Paid-in

surplus and

retained

earnings Currency

translation

adjustment Treasury shares Shareholders'

equity -

Group share Non-

controlling

interests Total

shareholders'

equity (M$) Number Amount Number Amount As of January 1, 2017 2,430,365,862 7,604 105,547 (13,871) (10,587,822) (600) 98,680 2,894 101,574 Net income of the first quarter 2017 2,849 2,849 (70) 2,779 Other comprehensive Income 173 1,052 1,225 7 1,232 Comprehensive Income 3,022 1,052 4,074 (63) 4,011 Dividend (15) (15) Issuance of common shares 23,571,852 63 987 1,050 1,050 Purchase of treasury shares Sale of treasury shares (1) Share-based payments 44 44 44 Share cancellation Other operations with non-controlling interests (6) (6) 6 Other items 58 58 1 59 As of march 31, 2017 2,453,937,714 7,667 109,583 (12,819) (10,587,822) (600) 103,831 2,823 106,654 Net income from April 1 to December 31, 2017 5,782 5,782 (262) 5,520 Other comprehensive Income 545 4,911 5,456 37 5,493 Comprehensive Income 6,327 4,911 11,238 (225) 11,013 Dividend (6,992) (6,992) (126) (7,118) Issuance of common shares 75,051,902 215 3,444 3,659 3,659 Purchase of treasury shares Sale of treasury shares (1) (142) 2,211,066 142 Share-based payments 107 107 107 Share cancellation Issuance of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (233) (233) (233) Other operations with non-controlling interests (2) (2) (2) (4) Other items (52) (52) 11 (41) As of December 31, 2017 2,528,989,616 7,882 112,040 (7,908) (8,376,756) (458) 111,556 2,481 114,037 Net income of the first quarter 2018 2,636 2,636 13 2,649 Other comprehensive Income 225 1,495 1,720 16 1,736 Comprehensive Income 2,861 1,495 4,356 29 4,385 Dividend (12) (12) Issuance of common shares 104,830,551 325 5,675 6,000 6,000 Purchase of treasury shares (12,471,369) (708) (708) (708) Sale of treasury shares (1) Share-based payments 129 129 129 Share cancellation Issuance of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (81) (81) (81) Other operations with non-controlling interests (4) (4) 4 Other items (61) (61) (3) (64) As of march 31, 2018 2,633,820,167 8,207 120,559 (6,413) (20,848,125) (1,166) 121,187 2,499 123,686

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

TOTAL

(unaudited)

1st quarter 2018 (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Non-Group sales 2,467 4,091 21,739 21,308 6 49,611 Intersegment sales 6,924 468 7,956 198 97 (15,643) Excise taxes (847) (5,472) (6,319) Revenues from sales 9,391 4,559 28,848 16,034 103 (15,643) 43,292 Operating expenses (4,045) (4,526) (27,879) (15,503) (277) 15,643 (36,587) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,350) (70) (313) (174) (9) (2,916) Operating income 2,996 (37) 656 357 (183) 3,789 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 641 34 128 86 (2) 887 Tax on net operating income (1,550) (15) (104) (103) 96 (1,676) Net operating income 2,087 (18) 680 340 (89) 3,000 Net cost of net debt (351) Non-controlling interests (13) Net income group share 2,636 1st quarter 2018 (adjustments) (a) (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Non-Group sales (11) (11) Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales (11) (11) Operating expenses (53) (92) (38) (29) (9) (221) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (22) (22) Operating income (b) (53) (125) (38) (29) (9) (254) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (101) (11) (21) (1) (134) Tax on net operating income 58 3 19 3 83 Net operating income (b) (96) (133) (40) (27) (9) (305) Net cost of net debt (10) Non-controlling interests 67 Net income group share (248) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect On operating income (38) (29) On net operating income (23) (27) 1st quarter 2018 (adjusted) (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Non-Group sales 2,467 4,102 21,739 21,308 6 49,622 Intersegment sales 6,924 468 7,956 198 97 (15,643) Excise taxes (847) (5,472) (6,319) Revenues from sales 9,391 4,570 28,848 16,034 103 (15,643) 43,303 Operating expenses (3,992) (4,434) (27,841) (15,474) (268) 15,643 (36,366) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,350) (48) (313) (174) (9) (2,894) Adjusted operating income 3,049 88 694 386 (174) 4,043 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 742 45 149 87 (2) 1,021 Tax on net operating income (1,608) (18) (123) (106) 96 (1,759) Adjusted net operating income 2,183 115 720 367 (80) 3,305 Net cost of net debt (341) Non-controlling interests (80) Adjusted net income group share 2,884 1st quarter 2018 (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 5,871 249 332 228 44 6,724 Total divestments 2,251 78 25 228 3 2,585 Cash flow from operating activities (*) 3,569 (179) (1,109) (60) (140) 2,081 (*) As of January 1st, 2018, for a better reflection of the operating performance of the segments, financial expenses were all transferred to the Corporate segment. 2017 comparative information have been restated.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

TOTAL

(unaudited)

4th quarter 2017 (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Non-Group sales 2,185 4,083 20,661 20,419 3 47,351 Intersegment sales 6,506 311 7,890 207 90 (15,004) Excise taxes (828) (5,081) (5,909) Revenues from sales 8,691 4,394 27,723 15,545 93 (15,004) 41,442 Operating expenses (3,806) (4,385) (26,191) (14,849) (305) 15,004 (34,532) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (4,890) (319) (284) (185) (13) (5,691) Operating income (5) (310) 1,248 511 (225) 1,219 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 348 51 199 76 6 680 Tax on net operating income (537) (86) (67) (157) 55 (792) Net operating income (194) (345) 1,380 430 (164) 1,107 Net cost of net debt (377) Non-controlling interests 291 Net income group share 1,021 4th quarter 2017 (adjustments) (a) (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Non-Group sales 21 21 Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales 21 21 Operating expenses (243) 355 33 145 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,382) (266) (3) (10) (2,661) Operating income (b) (2,382) (488) 352 23 (2,495) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (112) (22) 9 (19) (144) Tax on net operating income 495 (67) 133 (10) (136) 415 Net operating income (b) (1,999) (577) 494 (6) (136) (2,224) Net cost of net debt (8) Non-controlling interests 381 Net income group share (1,851) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect On operating income 423 31 On net operating income 354 11 4th quarter 2017 (adjusted) (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Non-Group sales 2,185 4,062 20,661 20,419 3 47,330 Intersegment sales 6,506 311 7,890 207 90 (15,004) Excise taxes (828) (5,081) (5,909) Revenues from sales 8,691 4,373 27,723 15,545 93 (15,004) 41,421 Operating expenses (3,806) (4,142) (26,546) (14,882) (305) 15,004 (34,677) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,508) (53) (281) (175) (13) (3,030) Adjusted operating income 2,377 178 896 488 (225) 3,714 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 460 73 190 95 6 824 Tax on net operating income (1,032) (19) (200) (147) 191 (1,207) Adjusted net operating income 1,805 232 886 436 (28) 3,331 Net cost of net debt (369) Non-controlling interests (90) Adjusted net income group share 2,872 4th quarter 2017 (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 3,490 306 710 570 27 5,103 Total divestments 1,334 46 36 45 6 1,467 Cash flow from operating activities (*) 4,174 667 3,030 1,015 (271) 8,615 (*) As of January 1st, 2018, for a better reflection of the operating performance of the segments, financial expenses were all transferred to the Corporate segment. 2017 comparative information have been restated.

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

TOTAL

(unaudited)

1st quarter 2017 (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Non-Group sales 2,103 3,197 18,574 17,298 11 41,183 Intersegment sales 5,548 309 6,346 274 105 (12,582) Excise taxes (701) (4,389) (5,090) Revenues from sales 7,651 3,506 24,219 13,183 116 (12,582) 36,093 Operating expenses (3,687) (3,469) (22,878) (12,665) (233) 12,582 (30,350) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (4,068) (72) (287) (144) (8) (4,579) Operating income (104) (35) 1,054 374 (125) 1,164 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 190 (45) 2,453 30 22 2,650 Tax on net operating income (439) (37) (356) (108) 171 (769) Net operating income (353) (117) 3,151 296 68 3,045 Net cost of net debt (266) Non-controlling interests 70 Net income group share 2,849 1st quarter 2017 (adjustments) (a) (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Non-Group sales Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales Operating expenses (89) 57 (15) (47) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (1,854) (26) (50) (1,930) Operating income (b) (1,854) (115) 7 (15) (1,977) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (210) (63) 2,209 5 1,941 Tax on net operating income 329 (88) 5 246 Net operating income (b) (1,735) (178) 2,128 (5) 210 Net cost of net debt (7) Non-controlling interests 88 Net income group share 291 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect On operating income 83 (15) On net operating income 58 (5) 1st quarter 2017 (adjusted) (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Non-Group sales 2,103 3,197 18,574 17,298 11 41,183 Intersegment sales 5,548 309 6,346 274 105 (12,582) Excise taxes (701) (4,389) (5,090) Revenues from sales 7,651 3,506 24,219 13,183 116 (12,582) 36,093 Operating expenses (3,687) (3,380) (22,935) (12,650) (233) 12,582 (30,303) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,214) (46) (237) (144) (8) (2,649) Adjusted operating income 1,750 80 1,047 389 (125) 3,141 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 400 18 244 25 22 709 Tax on net operating income (768) (37) (268) (113) 171 (1,015) Adjusted net operating income 1,382 61 1,023 301 68 2,835 Net cost of net debt (259) Non-controlling interests (18) Adjusted net income group share 2,558 1st quarter 2017 (M$) Exploration



Production Gas,

Renewables

Power Refining &

Chemicals Marketing &

Services Corporate Intercompany Total Total expenditures 2,636 315 266 439 22 3,678 Total divestments 113 4 2,740 36 5 2,898 Cash flow from operating activities (*) 2,801 140 1,762 331 (333) 4,701 (*) As of January 1st, 2018, for a better reflection of the operating performance of the segments, financial expenses were all transferred to the Corporate segment. 2017 comparative information have been restated.

Reconciliation of the information by business segment with consolidated financial statements

TOTAL

(unaudited)

1st quarter 2018 (M$) Adjusted Adjustments (a) Consolidated

statement of

income Sales 49,622 (11) 49,611 Excise taxes (6,319) (6,319) Revenues from sales 43,303 (11) 43,292 Purchases, net of inventory variation (29,360) (86) (29,446) Other operating expenses (6,802) (135) (6,937) Exploration costs (204) (204) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,894) (22) (2,916) Other income 374 149 523 Other expense (60) (130) (190) Financial interest on debt (380) (10) (390) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (41) (41) Cost of net debt (421) (10) (431) Other financial income 240 240 Other financial expense (170) (170) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 637 (153) 484 Income taxes (1,679) 83 (1,596) Consolidated net income 2,964 (315) 2,649 Group share 2,884 (248) 2,636 Non-controlling interests 80 (67) 13 (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. 1st quarter 2017 (M$) Adjusted Adjustments (a) Consolidated

statement of

income Sales 41,183 41,183 Excise taxes (5,090) (5,090) Revenues from sales 36,093 36,093 Purchases, net of inventory variation (23,990) 3 (23,987) Other operating expenses (6,116) (50) (6,166) Exploration costs (197) (197) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (2,649) (1,930) (4,579) Other income 108 2,217 2,325 Other expense (58) (233) (291) Financial interest on debt (324) (7) (331) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (11) (11) Cost of net debt (335) (7) (342) Other financial income 228 228 Other financial expense (160) (160) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 591 (43) 548 Income taxes (939) 246 (693) Consolidated net income 2,576 203 2,779 Group share 2,558 291 2,849 Non-controlling interests 18 (88) (70) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.

1 Adjusted results are defined as income using replacement cost, adjusted for special items, excluding the impact of changes for fair value; adjustment items are on page 10.

2 Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).

3 In accordance with IFRS norms, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the perpetual subordinated bond

4 Including acquisitions and increases in non-current loans.

5 Including divestments and reimbursements of non-current loans.

6 Net investments investments divestments repayment of non-current loans other operations with non-controlling interests.

7 Organic investments net investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests.

8 Operating cash flow before working capital changes, previously referred to as adjusted cash flow from operations, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost. The inventory valuation effect is explained on page 13. 9 DACF debt adjusted cash flow, is defined as operating cash flow before working capital changes and financial charges

10 Certain transactions referred to in the highlights are subject to approval by authorities or to other conditions as per the agreements.

11 Details shown on page 10.

12 Details shown on page 10 and in the annex to the financial statements.

13 Net cash flow operating cash flow before working capital changes net investments (including other transactions with non-controlling interests).

