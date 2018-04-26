

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $469 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $305 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Valero Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $431 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $26.44 billion from $21.77 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



