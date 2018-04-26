CONFERENCE CALL

Conference Call: Information on the first quarter results 2018

The third quarter results 2018 will be published on May 3, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. (CEST). These results will also be available on www.geberit.com (http://www.geberit.com/en/).



A conference call for analysts, institutional investors and key media is scheduled for May 3, 2018, 9:00 a.m. (CEST). Please join by dialling one of the following numbers 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call:



Europe +41 (0)44 580 00 90

UK +44 (0)207 194 37 58

USA +1 844 818 92 64

Christian Buhl, CEO, Roland Iff, CFO, and Roman Sidler, Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations will be hosting the conference call.



A recording will be available as from 11:00 a.m. (for 48 hours) under:



Switzerland +41 (0)22 567 56 79

Germany +49 (0)69 201 744 222

UK +44 (0)203 364 51 50

USA +1 844 307 93 62



Please enter conference number 315463872 and # to confirm.



The recording will also be available as from 2:00 p.m. on www.geberit.com/conferencecall (http://www.geberit.com/investors/calendar/conference-calls-and-webcasts/index.html).



Best regards,

Roman Sidler

Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations



Geberit AG

Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona

T: +41 55 221 69 47

F: +41 55 221 67 47

corporate.communications@geberit.com

w (http://www.geberit.com/en)ww.geberit.com (http://geberit.com/en)

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 30 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 2.9 billion in 2017. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.