sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

352,00 Euro		+2,00
+0,57 %
WKN: A0MQWG ISIN: CH0030170408 Ticker-Symbol: GBRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
GEBERIT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEBERIT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
354,39
354,49
13:19
354,40
354,50
13:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEBERIT AG
GEBERIT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEBERIT AG352,00+0,57 %