Results of the Annual General Meeting of GAM Holding AG

Dividend of CHF 0.65 per share out of capital contribution reserve approved

Hugh Scott-Barrett (as chairman), Diego du Monceau, Nancy Mistretta, Ezra S. Field, Benjamin Meuli and David Jacob re-elected to the Board of Directors

Monica Maechler elected as new member of the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 26 April 2018, the shareholders of GAM Holding AG approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. The management report, the parent company's financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2017 were approved at the AGM, and shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Management Board for the 2017 financial year.

Dividend of CHF 0.65 per share

Shareholders approved a dividend of CHF 0.65 per share for 2017, unchanged from the previous year. The dividend will be distributed from capital contribution reserves, making it exempt from Swiss federal withholding tax for all shareholders. For shareholders resident in Switzerland who hold the shares as part of their private assets, the dividend will also be exempt from Swiss income tax. In total, the dividend distribution will amount to about CHF 102 million.

Elections to the Board of Directors

Monica Maechler was elected as new member of the Board of Directors. Shareholders also re-elected all Board members standing for re-election - Hugh Scott-Barrett (as chairman), Diego du Monceau, Nancy Mistretta, Ezra S. Field, Benjamin Meuli and David Jacob. The proposed members of the compensation committee (Nancy Mistretta, David Jacob and the new election of Ezra S. Field) were also confirmed.

Compensation decisions

In a non-binding consultative vote, the shareholders approved the compensation report for 2017. The shareholders also approved the proposed maximum aggregate compensation amounts for the Board of Directors' forthcoming one-year term of office and the fixed compensation for the Group Management Board for 2018.

Shareholders approved variable compensation of the Group Management Board for the 2017 financial year, as well as the change in the Articles of Incorporation to allow for retrospective approvals of variable compensation.

Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett said: "We are committed to ensuring the alignment of remuneration with the long-term performance of our business and shareholder interests, while focusing on transparency and sound risk management. We introduced extensive changes to the Group's compensation policies and structures in 2017 following a comprehensive review in consultation with shareholders. Since the publication of the compensation report last month, we have received a number of suggestions with regard to further potential improvements, which the compensation committee will consider carefully."

Authorised capital

Shareholders also approved the renewal of authorised capital equal to 10% of GAM Holding AG's share capital for another two years. The Board of Directors was given the authorisation to increase the share capital at any time until 26 April 2020 by issuing a maximum of 15,968,240 fully paid registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.05 each. Of these 15,968,240 registered shares, the Board is authorised to restrict or withdraw the pre-emptive rights of the existing shareholders with respect to a maximum of 7,984,120 registered shares and allocate such rights to third parties in certain cases.

Further information relating to the AGM of GAM Holding AG, including the voting results on all agenda items, can be found at www.gam.com/agm2018 (http://www.gam.com/agm2018).

Forthcoming events:

30 April 2018 Ex-dividend date 2 May 2018 Dividend record date 3 May 2018 Dividend payment date 31 July 2018 Half-year results 2018 23 October 2018 Interim management statement Q3 2018



About GAM

GAM is one of the world's leading independent, pure-play asset managers. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employs over 900 people in 13 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network.

Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is a component of the Swiss Market Index Mid (SMIM) with the symbol 'GAM'. The Group has assets under management of CHF 162.3 billion (USD 169.4 billion) as at 31 March 2018.

