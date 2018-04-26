Partnerships with Microsoft and Mesosphere Make it Easier to Ensure Optimal Performance

RALEIGH, N.C., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona (http://www.percona.com/), the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, and other open source database solutions and services, announced (https://www.percona.com/blog/2018/04/24/percona-announces-new-cloud-and-container-partners) new partnerships to make it easier for organizations to take advantage of cloud and container environments to run their open source databases, ensuring optimal performance while shifting their focus to improving applications and better supporting the business.

With open source databases now standard in the enterprise, organizations are increasingly looking to deploy those databases in public cloud environments to benefit from the flexibility, scalability and economics of the cloud. Today's announcements, including a new partnership with Microsoft to support Microsoft Azure customers, along with the availability of Percona Server for MongoDB in the Mesosphere DC/OS community, reflect Percona's commitment to providing comprehensive support for open source databases in cloud deployments. Percona previously announced support partnerships with Google (https://www.percona.com/about-percona/newsroom/press-releases/percona-joins-the-google-cloud-platform-partner-program-as-a-service-partner) to offer Google Cloud SQL services and Amazon Web Services (https://www.percona.com/about-percona/newsroom/press-releases/percona-collaborates-aws-database-delivery-service) to support the use of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Aurora on AWS.

Partnership with Microsoft for Microsoft Azure Customers

Percona has entered into a partnership with Microsoft, a Platinum Sponsor of the Percona Live Open Source Database Conference (https://www.percona.com/live/18/), to make it easier for clients to take advantage of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. Percona software will now be available via the Azure Marketplace, simplifying deployment into Azure Virtual Machines. Additionally, the Percona DBA Service for Microsoft Azure (https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services/percona-dba-service-microsoft-azure), as well as other support services, will help Azure customers derive the most benefit from their open source database environments.

Percona Server for MongoDB Certified on Mesosphere

Percona has partnered with Mesosphere (https://mesosphere.com/) to deliver Percona Server for MongoDB on Mesosphere DC/OS. As reliance on hybrid, on-premises, and cloud environments continues to grow, enterprises are increasingly turning to Mesosphere to run large-scale applications. DC/OS is a single, integrated and easy-to-use platform for cutting edge technology tools like containers, microservices, machine learning and more that abstracts away the complexity of distributed computing. Percona Server for MongoDB offers these organizations the best of both worlds: a free and open source, enterprise-grade version of MongoDB backed by the renowned experts at Percona, plus the confidence that the solution meets the rigorous standards for compatibility that Mesosphere requires. Percona Server for MongoDB is available to all users of DC/OS 1.10 and newer as a beta solution through the DC/OS Service Catalog, with full Mesosphere certification coming soon.

Quotes

William Freiberg, COO of Mesosphere

"Mesosphere offers the most scalable platform for data services and distributed computing, spanning multi-cloud and on-premise environments. We've seen an increase in the number of customers asking for greater support for MongoDB. Integration of Percona Server for MongoDB within the DC/OS provides our mutual customers with enterprise-grade database features and functionality on the industry-leading platform for modern applications."

Peter Zaitsev, (http://www.percona.com/about-us/our-team/peter-zaitsev/) Co-founder and CEO of Percona

"As enterprises look to deploy and migrate their open source databases to the cloud, Percona is expanding and evolving our offerings to ensure database administrators working in this environment have all the tools and support they need to optimize performance and support their organizations. We are committed to continuing to invest in new partnerships to help our customers take advantage of the flexibility, scalability and economics of cloud and container environments."

Company Information

Press Contact

Brigit Valencia

For Percona

(360) 597-4516

bdbvalencia@gmail.com (mailto:bdbvalencia@gmail.com)

About Percona

With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, and PostgreSQL across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software (https://www.percona.com/software), Support (https://www.percona.com/services/support), Consulting (https://www.percona.com/services/consulting), and Managed Services (https://www.percona.com/services/managed-services) to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog (https://www.percona.com/blog/) and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences (https://www.percona.com/live/) draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com (https://www.percona.com/).

Percona is a registered trademark of Percona LLC. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Percona via Globenewswire

