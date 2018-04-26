Percona Delivers First, Free, Open Source Method of Centralized Key Management for MySQL

RALEIGH, N.C., April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona (http://www.percona.com/), the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, and other open source database solutions and services, announced (https://www.percona.com/blog/2018/04/24/percona-server-for-mysql-5-7-21-21-is-now-available) the general availability of Percona Server for MySQL (https://www.percona.com/software/mysql-database/percona-server) 5.7.21 (https://www.percona.com/software/mysql-database/percona-server), a free, open source, enterprise-grade, drop-in replacement for MySQL Community Edition, that includes three new encryption features - Vault keyring plug-in, encryption for InnoDB general tablespaces, and encryption for binary log files.

These new capabilities, which allow companies to immediately increase security for their existing databases, are also part of a larger project to build complete, robust, enterprise-grade encryption capabilities into Percona Server for MySQL, allowing customers and the community to satisfy their most rigorous security compliance requirements. Percona also announced the release of a new version of Percona XtraBackup (https://www.percona.com/software/mysql-database/percona-xtrabackup) that supports backing up Percona Server for MySQL instances that have these encryption features enabled.

As open source databases play an ever-growing role in mission-critical, production environments, businesses in a variety of heavily regulated industries, such as financial services and healthcare, need to comply with requirements for encrypting the data in these databases. The number of organizations needing to develop encryption strategies will continue to increase with the upcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR (https://www.eugdpr.org/)) compliance requirements.

Encrypting the database layer aids with data compartmentalization, which helps administrators detect signs of cyber attacks and reduces the impact of a successful breach. In the past, organizations using open source SQL databases that needed to manage data-at-rest encryption across large numbers of servers were forced to use expensive or proprietary solutions. With Percona Server for MySQL 5.7.21, administrators now have a free, open source option for centralized key management, as well as additional encryption capabilities. Percona Server for MySQL also provides superior stability, reliability, performance, and features compared to other open source database solutions.

"As enterprises look for new opportunities to leverage open source databases in production environments, security and compliance become a primary concern. Percona Server for MySQL is the first open source database with an integrated, open source method of centralized key management for MySQL. With this release, Percona is showing our commitment to delivering solutions that meet customers' needs in rigorous compliance environments."

