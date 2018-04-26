

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Snack and beverage giant PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Thursday reported an increase in net income for the first quarter, reflecting higher revenues.



Both adjusted earnings per share and net revenues for the quarter beat analysts' estimates. The company also reaffirmed its earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2018.



'We generated solid overall results in the first quarter. The majority of our businesses performed very well, including particularly strong performances in our international divisions propelled by accelerated net revenue growth in developing and emerging markets,' said Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi.



For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company grew to $1.34 billion or $0.94 per share from $1.32 billion or $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter.



The results for both quarters were impacted by restructuring charges and commodity mark-to-market impacts.



Core earnings for the quarter were $0.96 per share, compared to $.94 per share in the year-ago quarter. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.93 per share for the quarter.



Net revenue for the quarter grew 4.3 percent to $12.56 billion from $12.05 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $12.40 billion. Organic revenue growth for the quarter was 2.3 percent.



In the quarter, Frito-Lay North America, Latin America, Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, Middle East and North Africa reported higher revenues, while Quaker Foods North America reported flat revenues. These were partly offset by 1 percent lower revenues in North America Beverages.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, PepsiCo still projects core earnings per share of $5.70, representing a 9 percent increase compared to 2017 core earnings per share of $5.23. The Street expects earnings of $5.71 per share for the year.



The company also continues to expect full-year organic revenue growth to be at least in line with the 2017 growth rate of 2.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX