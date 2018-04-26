

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $463 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $339 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Southwest Airlines Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $438 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $4.94 billion from $4.85 billion last year.



Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance:



