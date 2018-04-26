

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported that its first quarter 2018 net income rose to $463 million or $0.79 per share, from $339 million, or $0.55 per share in the first quarter 2017.



Excluding special items, first quarter 2018 net income was $438 million, or $0.75 per share, compared with $359 million, or $.58 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First quarter 2018 operating income was $616 million, compared with $606 million in first quarter 2017. Excluding special items, first quarter 2018 operating income was $584 million, compared with $574 million in first quarter 2017.



Total operating revenues increased 1.9 percent, year-over-year, to $4.9 billion, driven largely by first quarter record passenger revenues of $4.6 billion. Wall Street expected revenues of $5.01 billion for the quarter.



First quarter operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM, or unit revenues) was comparable with first quarter last year. Strong travel demand resulted in a first quarter record load factor of 81.5 percent. Passenger revenue yield decreased 2.8 percent, year-over-year, primarily due to the competitive yield environment and the impact from operating a sub-optimal flight schedule as a result of a temporarily reduced fleet size due to the retirement of the Boeing 737-300 Classic fleet last year.



Based on current bookings and revenue trends, the Company expects second quarter 2018 RASM to decrease in the one to three percent range, compared with second quarter 2017 RASM of 14.27 cents, as recast. Approximately one to two points of this estimated decrease is attributable to recent softness in bookings following the Flight 1380 accident.



Due to revisions to its future fleet order book with Boeing, the company now estimates its 2018 capital expenditures to be in the $2.0 to $2.1 billion range.



The company continues to expect its 2018 year-over-year ASM growth to be in the low five percent range, with second quarter 2018 year-over-year ASM growth in the 3.5 to 4 percent range and second half 2018 year-over-year ASM growth in the low seven percent range.



