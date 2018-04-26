

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $351.0 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $229.2 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $3.79 billion from $3.25 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $351.0 Mln. vs. $229.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year.



