Speech Processing Solutions, the world number one in professional dictation, is delighted to announce a new partnership with ORdigiNAL, a leading European distributor of speech recognition, dictation, document creation and telephony products. ORdigiNAL will act as specialist distributor in the UK and Ireland for Philips' professional dictation hardware, software and cloud services.

As part of the agreement, ORdigiNAL will supply Philips' digital voice recorders, voice-to-text workflow software for small business and Enterprise, speech recognition solutions, and Cloud transcription services to resellers and integrators, especially those operating in the medical and legal markets.

Philips' voice technology comprehensive portfolio include digital recording hardware, speech recognition and dictation workflow software and cloud services for dictation users, secretaries and transcriptionists, as well as IT managers and administration staff. ORdigiNAL's innovative and proactive commercial acumen in the market, as well as their technical capabilities to provide Support to channel partners were the key elements that made the partnership with Speech Processing Solutions possible.

"ORdigiNAL has a long standing industry expertise in dictation hardware and software distribution. Speech Processing is a leading provider of speech-to-text solutions, and we look forward to ORdigiNAL becoming a valued partner in enabling us to maximise our potential in the UK market by delivering professional dictation workflow and speech recognition solutions and services to the channel", said Ryan Braddock, Vice President Sales Director UK Ireland.

Darren Maundrell, UK Ireland Channel Manager at ORdigiNAL commented "I'm delighted to be partnering with SPS and be able to offer the whole range of Philips devices and software to our partner network here in the UK Ireland. We pride ourselves on the support and service that we offer our partners and the Philips range will fit perfectly into our focused product portfolio. Within ORdigiNAL, we already have staff with over 25 years first-hand experience of working with Philips solutions both from a pre-sales and technical support aspect, so we will be able to help our partners grow their Philips dictation and speech recognition business immediately.

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions is the global driving force in voice technology innovations for over 60 years. Always putting emphasis on outstanding quality, the company has designed ground-breaking products, such as the digital voice recorders SpeechAir and PocketMemo. The SpeechMike is the industry leading dictation microphone, now in a cordless version with the release of SpeechMike Premium Air. The company's latest software innovation, SpeechExec Pro 10, combines professional voice recognition and voice-to-text workflow management for businesses. The Philips voice recorder app for smartphones coupled with Philips SpeechLive take dictation and transcription securely to the cloud, making workflow processes faster than ever before. Our solutions are perfectly tailored to improve productivity, allowing busy professionals to work as efficiently as possible.

About ORdigiNAL

ORdigiNAL has been founded and established by Jordy Onrust. The name of ORdigiNAL represents exactly the goal Jordy had at that time. Original speaks for itself and digi shows the digital aspect.

ORdigiNAL stands for "offering digital solutions in an original way to the users." Until now, every year there have been changes for ORdigiNAL; the range of solutions and new services but also new colleagues, regions and business partners. Nowadays, ORdigiNAL is active in the whole of Europe and our team is getting bigger every year.

For more information please visit www.ordiginal.com

