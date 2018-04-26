

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $169.0 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $111.7 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $2.76 billion from $2.42 billion last year.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $169.0 Mln. vs. $111.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.30 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q1): $2.76 Bln vs. $2.42 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.60 - $2.70



