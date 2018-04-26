Water Treatment Systems Market Size Worth $44.01 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global water treatment systems market size is projected to be valued at USD 44.01 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising water pollution, along with growing awareness of a healthy lifestyle, is predicted to boost the market.

Increasing awareness regarding the importance of clean water and subsequently growing adoption of purifier systems is expected to boost the global market by 2025. Government regulations to safeguard supply of potable water are predicted to further enhance market growth over the forecast period.

Soaring demand for potable water and increasing investments to manufacture efficient water treatment units are also predicted to encourage market growth over the coming years. In addition, significant reduction in production costs and easy availability of these units will spur the market. Developing countries have been offering financial benefits to encourage the adoption of water treatment units.

The residential segment, which includes small and large homes, residential properties, and households, was worth USD 6.83 billion in 2016. The non-residential segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. This segment includes industrial units, commercial establishments, educational institutions, and healthcare, transport, and recreational facilities.

In terms of technology, distillation methods amounted to USD 3.60 billion in 2016 and the segment is predicted to witness robust growth over the forecast period. Enhanced capacity, affordable pricing, and higher efficiency are predicted to encourage the segment's growth by 2025. In 2016, filtration methods accounted for 17.7% of the global water treatment systems market. High adoption of the technology, coupled with lower manufacturing costs compared to other prevailing technologies, is projected to segment growth.

Browse full research report with TOC on"Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (RO, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration), By Application, By Installation (POU, POE), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/water-treatment-systems-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The U.S. water treatment systems market revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Favorable regulations, along with economic benefits offered by manufacturers and distributors of these units, are projected to enhance business growth by 2025

The U.K. market, in terms of volume, accounted for 32.3 million units in 2016. Point of entry systems find greater adoption in the country, given the advanced sense of aesthetics prevailing among most customers

The India water treatment systems market is expected to reach USD 3.64 billion over the forecast period. As of 2016, the country was among the largest markets in the region, coupled with having the second largest population in the world and widespread water contamination and pollution prevalent in the country.

Grand View Research has segmented the global water treatment systems market on the basis of installation, technology, application, and region:

Water Treatment Systems Installation Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Point of Use Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Reverse Osmosis systems Distillation systems Disinfection methods Filtration methods

Water Treatment Systems Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Residential Non-residential

Water Treatment Systems Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany Russia U.K. Spain Italy Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Australia India Central & South America Brazil Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



