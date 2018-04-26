FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

Fidessa group plc

Annual General Meeting held on 26thApril 2018

The Annual General Meeting of Fidessa group plc (Company) was held on Thursday 26thApril 2018 at 9.30am. All resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed by the required majority on a show of hands.

The table below shows the number of votes received for and against each resolution together with the number of votes withheld and it incorporates the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting.

Resolution For/ Discretionary Against Withheld Total votes cast (including withheld) 1. To receive the Directors' Report and Financial Statements 27,307,862 0 172,854 27,480,716 2. To declare a final dividend of 29.7p per ordinary share 27,480,522 0 194 27,480,716 3. To declare a special dividend of 50.0p per ordinary share 27,480,522 0 194 27,480,716 4. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 25,193,670 2,286,708 338 27,480,716 5. Re-elect John Hamer as a director 25,018,512 1,946,941 515,261 27,480,714 6. Re-elect Chris Aspinwall as a director 27,478,675 1,316 725 27,480,716 7. Re-elect Andy Skelton as a director 27,475,125 4,866 725 27,480,716 8. To re-elect Ron Mackintosh as a director 27,476,441 3,550 725 27,480,716 9. Re-elect John Worby as a director 27,441,642 38,349 725 27,480,716 10. Re-elect Ken Archer as a director 27,441,642 38,349 725 27,480,716 11. To re-elect Richard Longdon as a director 27,453,215 26,776 725 27,480,716 12. To elect Ishbel Macpherson as a director 27,479,491 0 1,225 27,480,716 13. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor 27,456,049 22,951 1,715 27,480,715 14. To authorise the audit committee to agree the remuneration of the auditor 27,475,523 3,503 1,689 27,480,715 15. To authorise the directors to allot shares 27,415,408 64,619 689 27,480,716 16. Standard 5% disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights 27,478,400 1,367 949 27,480,716 17. Additional 5% disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights 27,068,164 411,628 923 27,480,715 18. To approve the purchase and cancellation of up to 10% of the issued ordinary share capital 27,454,171 18,773 7,771 27,480,715 19. To allow meetings other than annual general meetings to be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice 27,032,453 447,574 689 27,480,716

No other business was conducted at the meeting.

The issued share capital on the record date of 24thApril 2018 was 38,779,590 ordinary shares of 10p each.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting will today be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries: Company Secretary 01483 206300