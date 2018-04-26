sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

London, April 26

Fidessa group plc

Annual General Meeting held on 26thApril 2018

The Annual General Meeting of Fidessa group plc (Company) was held on Thursday 26thApril 2018 at 9.30am. All resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed by the required majority on a show of hands.

The table below shows the number of votes received for and against each resolution together with the number of votes withheld and it incorporates the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting.

ResolutionFor/ DiscretionaryAgainstWithheldTotal votes cast (including withheld)
1. To receive the Directors' Report and Financial Statements27,307,8620172,85427,480,716
2. To declare a final dividend of 29.7p per ordinary share27,480,522019427,480,716
3. To declare a special dividend of 50.0p per ordinary share27,480,522019427,480,716
4. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report25,193,6702,286,70833827,480,716
5. Re-elect John Hamer as a director25,018,5121,946,941515,26127,480,714
6. Re-elect Chris Aspinwall as a director27,478,6751,31672527,480,716
7. Re-elect Andy Skelton as a director27,475,1254,86672527,480,716
8. To re-elect Ron Mackintosh as a director27,476,4413,55072527,480,716
9. Re-elect John Worby as a director27,441,64238,34972527,480,716
10. Re-elect Ken Archer as a director27,441,64238,34972527,480,716
11. To re-elect Richard Longdon as a director27,453,21526,77672527,480,716
12. To elect Ishbel Macpherson as a director27,479,49101,22527,480,716
13. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor27,456,04922,9511,71527,480,715
14. To authorise the audit committee to agree the remuneration of the auditor27,475,5233,5031,68927,480,715
15. To authorise the directors to allot shares27,415,40864,61968927,480,716
16. Standard 5% disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights27,478,4001,36794927,480,716
17. Additional 5% disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights27,068,164411,62892327,480,715
18. To approve the purchase and cancellation of up to 10% of the issued ordinary share capital27,454,17118,7737,77127,480,715
19. To allow meetings other than annual general meetings to be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice27,032,453447,57468927,480,716

No other business was conducted at the meeting.

The issued share capital on the record date of 24thApril 2018 was 38,779,590 ordinary shares of 10p each.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting will today be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries: Company Secretary 01483 206300


© 2018 PR Newswire