FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, April 26
Fidessa group plc
Annual General Meeting held on 26thApril 2018
The Annual General Meeting of Fidessa group plc (Company) was held on Thursday 26thApril 2018 at 9.30am. All resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed by the required majority on a show of hands.
The table below shows the number of votes received for and against each resolution together with the number of votes withheld and it incorporates the proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting.
|Resolution
|For/ Discretionary
|Against
|Withheld
|Total votes cast (including withheld)
|1. To receive the Directors' Report and Financial Statements
|27,307,862
|0
|172,854
|27,480,716
|2. To declare a final dividend of 29.7p per ordinary share
|27,480,522
|0
|194
|27,480,716
|3. To declare a special dividend of 50.0p per ordinary share
|27,480,522
|0
|194
|27,480,716
|4. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|25,193,670
|2,286,708
|338
|27,480,716
|5. Re-elect John Hamer as a director
|25,018,512
|1,946,941
|515,261
|27,480,714
|6. Re-elect Chris Aspinwall as a director
|27,478,675
|1,316
|725
|27,480,716
|7. Re-elect Andy Skelton as a director
|27,475,125
|4,866
|725
|27,480,716
|8. To re-elect Ron Mackintosh as a director
|27,476,441
|3,550
|725
|27,480,716
|9. Re-elect John Worby as a director
|27,441,642
|38,349
|725
|27,480,716
|10. Re-elect Ken Archer as a director
|27,441,642
|38,349
|725
|27,480,716
|11. To re-elect Richard Longdon as a director
|27,453,215
|26,776
|725
|27,480,716
|12. To elect Ishbel Macpherson as a director
|27,479,491
|0
|1,225
|27,480,716
|13. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor
|27,456,049
|22,951
|1,715
|27,480,715
|14. To authorise the audit committee to agree the remuneration of the auditor
|27,475,523
|3,503
|1,689
|27,480,715
|15. To authorise the directors to allot shares
|27,415,408
|64,619
|689
|27,480,716
|16. Standard 5% disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights
|27,478,400
|1,367
|949
|27,480,716
|17. Additional 5% disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights
|27,068,164
|411,628
|923
|27,480,715
|18. To approve the purchase and cancellation of up to 10% of the issued ordinary share capital
|27,454,171
|18,773
|7,771
|27,480,715
|19. To allow meetings other than annual general meetings to be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice
|27,032,453
|447,574
|689
|27,480,716
No other business was conducted at the meeting.
The issued share capital on the record date of 24thApril 2018 was 38,779,590 ordinary shares of 10p each.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting will today be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
Enquiries: Company Secretary 01483 206300