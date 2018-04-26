(WebFG News) - AIM-listed animal health products supplier Animalcare said on Thursday that Iain Menneer has resigned and will step down from his role as chief operating officer with immediate effect. Chief executive Chris Cardon said: "We thank Iain for all his work on the integration of Animalcare and Ecuphar. He leaves the business with our best wishes. We have the platform in place to create a leading Pan-European animal-health business." Shares in the company slumped earlier this month after ...

