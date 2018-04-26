(WebFG News) - Broadband provider Satellite Solutions on Thursday proposed the acquisition of Open Sky SRL and Sat Internet Services, to be funded through a 12m premium-priced placing of new shares. In preparation for a total consideration of 11m, made up of 9m in cash and 2m in ordinary shares, the company plans to raise 12m through a placing of ordinary shares at 8.5p per share, a premium of 4.3% to the closing mid-price on 25 April. Andrew Walwyn, chief executive of Satellite Solutions, said: ...

